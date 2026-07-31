Alton Sterling

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A man walks past a mural of Alton Sterling outside the Triple S Food Mart.
Life

Alton Sterling's Family Agrees to $4.5 Million Settlement Over 2016 Shooting

The family of Alton Sterling has accepted a $4.5 million settlement, nearly five years after he was fatally shot by a Baton Rouge police officer.

Jose Martinez1880 days ago
Demonstrators protest the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling
Life

Baton Rouge Officers Will Not Be Charged in the Fatal Shooting of Alton Sterling

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the decision Tuesday.

Katherine Barner3055 days ago
Baton Rouge
Life

Officer Wounded in 2016 Baton Rouge Shooting Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders

The 2016 protests following the killing of Alton Sterling and subsequent killing of three police officers have spawned at least two separate lawsuits.

Omar Burgess3317 days ago
Demonstrators protest the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling
Life

Report: Officers Involved in the Fatal Shooting of Alton Sterling Will Not Be Charged

The Department of Justice has ruled Baton Rouge officers will not be charged in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling.

Joshua Espinoza3384 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Viral Mannequin Challenge Video Spotlights Police Brutality

#MannequinChallenge video meets police brutality and Black Lives Matter.

Debbie Encalada3557 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Alton Sterling's Oldest Son Celebrated His 16th Birthday With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Alton Sterling's oldest son attended a Saint Pablo show for his 16th birthday, and got to meet Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Joshua Espinoza3565 days ago
Deray McKesson
Life

DeRay Mckesson Sues Baton Rouge Police Over Arrest During Alton Sterling Protest

DeRay Mckesson is suing the Baton Rouge police department over his July arrest during the Alton Sterling protests.

Kari Paul3654 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay Remember Victims of Police Brutality in New Video Series

Ava DuVernay and other black filmmakers and activists honor the lives lost to police brutality in a new video series by 'Creed' director Ryan Coogler.

Morgan Baskin3667 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

What's the Point of Protesting?

Complex News dove into a 'Black Lives Matter' protest to fully understand the message behind the movement & find out if protests can actually effect change

Tamara Dhia3677 days ago
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Explains Why More Athletes Need to Speak on Social Issues in Powerful Op-Ed

Carmelo Anthony wrote a powerful op-ed to explain why he believes more athletes need to speak up about social issues.

Chris Yuscavage3677 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Life

Baton Rouge Police Stole Surveillance Video, Says Witness to Alton Sterling Killing

A witness to Alton Sterling's death claims police took him into custody illegally and confiscated his store's surveillance video without a warrant.

Trace William Cowen3678 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Police Officers Working at WNBA Game Leave After Lynx Players Wear "Black Lives Matter" Shirts

Four police officers left a WNBA game on Saturday after Minnesota Lynx players wore “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Chris Yuscavage3678 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App