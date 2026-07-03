Donald Sterling

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 07: Blake Griffin #91 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on April 07, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. 
Sports

Blake Griffin Says It's 'Unavoidable' to See Teammates Naked

The NBA player admitted that some players are "less cavalier" than others about being in their birthday suits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
V. Stiviano is seen on December 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

V. Stiviano Blacks Out and Wakes up in Street After Visiting Hotel Bar, Says She Was Targeted

V. Stiviano, former NBA owner Donald Sterling's alleged mistress, said she believes she was targeted.

Joe Price185 days ago
Steve Ballmer and Kawhi Leonard
Sports

NBA Reportedly Hires Law Firm That Investigated Donald Sterling for Kawhi Leonard/Clippers Scandal

Watchtell, Lipton, Rosen, and Katz also investigated ex-Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Trey Alston314 days ago
Stephen Curry and Chris Paul during the 2014 NBA Playoffs
Sports

Steph Curry Regrets Not Boycotting 2014 Playoff Game Against Clippers Amid Donald Sterling Saga

Steph Curry regrets that the Warriors didn't boycott a 2014 playoff game against the Clippers prior to the NBA's lifetime ban of Donald Sterling.

Brad Callas1404 days ago
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Sports

Donald Sterling Has Reportedly Settled Lawsuit Against NBA

Donald Sterling had sued the NBA after the Clippers were sold for $2 billion.

Aaron C. Mansfield3528 days ago
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Sports

V. Stiviano Says She Convinced Donald Sterling to Sign Jamal Crawford in 2012

V. Stiviano is taking all the credit for the Clippers' recent success.

Chris Yuscavage3990 days ago
Sports

Donald Sterling Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Shelly

The filing comes 16 days before their 60th anniversary.

Gus Turner3999 days ago
Sports

Doc Rivers Claims Donald Sterling Vetoed a Couple Big Trades for the Clippers in 2013

As if Clippers fans didn't already hate Donald Sterling enough.

Chris Yuscavage4048 days ago
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Sports

V. Stiviano Writes Donald Sterling Long Letter for His Birthday on Instagram: "I Love You With All My Heart"

A $2.6 million lawsuit isn't going to stand between V. Stiviano and Donald Sterling.

Chris Yuscavage4100 days ago
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Sports

The Gifts Donald Sterling Gave V. Stiviano Included a $1.8 Million House, a $391 Easter Bunny Costume, and a $1 Donation to Charity

Shelly Sterling is taking back $2.6 million in gifts given to V. Stiviano from her husband. Stiviano came upon a $391 Easter Bunny costume and multiple whips.

Justin Block4111 days ago
Sports

Judge Orders V. Stiviano to Pay Donald Sterling's Wife Shelly More Than $2 Million

A judge just ruled that V. Stiviano owes Donald Sterling's wife more than $2 million.

Chris Yuscavage4112 days ago
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Sports

Hank Aaron Joins Atlanta Hawks Bidders Group

Which all-time baseball great just joined a group trying to buy the Atlanta Hawks?

Doug Sibor4205 days ago
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Sports

Kurupt Calls Donald Sterling a "Great Guy," Explains His Relationship With V. Stiviano

Kurupt doesn't think Donald Sterling should have been forced to sell the Clippers.

Chris Yuscavage4218 days ago
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Pop Culture

Will Ferrell as Donald Sterling? At Least One Person at Sony Wants It to Happen

The latest revelation from the Sony leak? A proposed movie about Donald Sterling, starring Will Ferrell.

Doug Sibor4236 days ago

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