ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

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'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Gives Somewhat Promising Update on Ongoing ALS Battle
Pop Culture

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Give ALS Update Amid ‘Bedridden’ Rumors

The couple reveals what Jenny can still do with Sumit’s help and shares their effort to bring her to the U.S. for treatment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sumit Singh Fighting for Spousal Visa Amid Jenny Slatten's ALS Progression
Pop Culture

Jenny Slatten’s ALS Battle Pushes Beloved ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Into a Visa Crisis

After doctors said Jenny can no longer travel alone, her family is racing to secure an emergency tourist visa so Sumit can accompany her from India to the U.S. for treatment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Adds Another Comedy Show to Support Co-Star Jenny Slatten's ALS Treatments
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Adds Second NYC Show for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight

With his first benefit sold out, the '90 Day Fiancé' star doubles down on laughs and fundraising as his co-star battles a devastating ALS diagnosis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Announces Fundraiser for Jenny Slatten's ALS Treatments
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Turns NYC Stand-Up into Lifeline for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member turns stand-up headliner in NYC, using comedy nights to help fund Jenny’s ALS fight and mounting medical costs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Says She Enjoys 'Great' Sex Life with Her Husband After ALS Diagnosis
Pop Culture

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jenny Slatten Gets Real About Sex Life After ALS Diagnosis

In a new '90 Day: The Last Resort' promo clip, Jenny and Sumit get real about intimacy, kink and staying connected while navigating her ALS diagnosis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
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Eric Dane Posthumously Advocates for ALS Research in New PSA
Pop Culture

Eric Dane’s Posthumous ALS PSA Reunites ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars

Months after his death, the beloved TV star appears in a powerful ALS Awareness Month campaign alongside Hollywood allies and a moving final message.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Reveals ALS Diagnosis
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Reveals ALS Battle After Stroke Rumors Swirl

Fans feared she’d had a stroke. Now, the beloved couple reveals the truth, the first frightening symptoms, and how they’re fighting ALS together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Star A. Russell Andrews Reveals ALS Diagnosis
Pop Culture

'Grey’s Anatomy' Actor A. Russell Andrews Reveals ALS Battle

The TV and film veteran opens up on CNN about the subtle symptoms, the moment he got answers, and how the ALS community is helping him fight back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Cause of Death for 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane Confirmed
Pop Culture

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Eric Dane’s official cause of death has been confirmed after the actor passed away at 53 following a battle with ALS.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Eric Dane GoFundMe Resumes as Rebecca Gayheart Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love and Support'
Pop Culture

Eric Dane GoFundMe Resumes as Rebecca Gayheart Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love and Support'

GoFundMe confirms Eric Dane’s fundraiser after review, with donations for his daughters continuing to grow. Rebecca Gayheart also shared an emotional tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
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Eric Dane and Janell Shirtcliff
Pop Culture

Eric Dane's Girlfriend Shares Memories of Him Days After His Death

Dane was legally married but separated from Rebecca Gayheart at the time of his death.

Trey Alston167 days ago
pat quinn als
Life

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Founder Pat Quinn Dead at Age 37

Co-creator of the ALS Ice Buckets Challenge, Pat Quinn, has passed away from the disease at 37 years old. The social media challenge went viral in 2014.

tara mahadevan2083 days ago
Pete Frates
Life

ALS 'Ice Bucket Challenge' Inspiration Pete Frates Dead at Age 34

Former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, who inspired people to raise millions for ALS research with the Ice Bucket Challenge, has died age 34.

Joe Price2433 days ago
Life

Money Raised From Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Researchers Discover Gene Linked to ALS

Money raised from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 helped researchers discover the gene linked to ALS.

Keishamazing3664 days ago
Pop Culture

Researchers Attribute Recent ALS Breakthrough to Money Raised by Ice Bucket Challenge

Though cynicism is a bit more fun, optimism might now be a bit more appropriate when discussing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in the future.

Trace William Cowen3991 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Trends Releases Their Year-End Stats for 2014

"The Fappening" tops #BreakTheInternet in Google's year-end trend statistics.

Doug Sibor4252 days ago
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Sports

Knicks Fans Will Enjoy Watching James Dolan Get a Bucket of Ice Water Dumped on His Head (Video)

James Dolan finally got around to doing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Chris Yuscavage4347 days ago

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