Latest Stories
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Give ALS Update Amid ‘Bedridden’ Rumors
The couple reveals what Jenny can still do with Sumit’s help and shares their effort to bring her to the U.S. for treatment.
Jenny Slatten’s ALS Battle Pushes Beloved ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Into a Visa Crisis
After doctors said Jenny can no longer travel alone, her family is racing to secure an emergency tourist visa so Sumit can accompany her from India to the U.S. for treatment.
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Adds Second NYC Show for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight
With his first benefit sold out, the '90 Day Fiancé' star doubles down on laughs and fundraising as his co-star battles a devastating ALS diagnosis.
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Turns NYC Stand-Up into Lifeline for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight
The 90 Day Fiancé cast member turns stand-up headliner in NYC, using comedy nights to help fund Jenny’s ALS fight and mounting medical costs.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jenny Slatten Gets Real About Sex Life After ALS Diagnosis
In a new '90 Day: The Last Resort' promo clip, Jenny and Sumit get real about intimacy, kink and staying connected while navigating her ALS diagnosis.
Eric Dane’s Posthumous ALS PSA Reunites ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars
Months after his death, the beloved TV star appears in a powerful ALS Awareness Month campaign alongside Hollywood allies and a moving final message.
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Reveals ALS Battle After Stroke Rumors Swirl
Fans feared she’d had a stroke. Now, the beloved couple reveals the truth, the first frightening symptoms, and how they’re fighting ALS together.
'Grey’s Anatomy' Actor A. Russell Andrews Reveals ALS Battle
The TV and film veteran opens up on CNN about the subtle symptoms, the moment he got answers, and how the ALS community is helping him fight back.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane’s Cause of Death Confirmed
Eric Dane’s official cause of death has been confirmed after the actor passed away at 53 following a battle with ALS.
Eric Dane GoFundMe Resumes as Rebecca Gayheart Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love and Support'
GoFundMe confirms Eric Dane’s fundraiser after review, with donations for his daughters continuing to grow. Rebecca Gayheart also shared an emotional tribute.
Eric Dane's Girlfriend Shares Memories of Him Days After His Death
Dane was legally married but separated from Rebecca Gayheart at the time of his death.
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Founder Pat Quinn Dead at Age 37
Co-creator of the ALS Ice Buckets Challenge, Pat Quinn, has passed away from the disease at 37 years old. The social media challenge went viral in 2014.
ALS 'Ice Bucket Challenge' Inspiration Pete Frates Dead at Age 34
Former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, who inspired people to raise millions for ALS research with the Ice Bucket Challenge, has died age 34.
Money Raised From Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Researchers Discover Gene Linked to ALS
Money raised from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 helped researchers discover the gene linked to ALS.
Researchers Attribute Recent ALS Breakthrough to Money Raised by Ice Bucket Challenge
Though cynicism is a bit more fun, optimism might now be a bit more appropriate when discussing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in the future.
Google Trends Releases Their Year-End Stats for 2014
"The Fappening" tops #BreakTheInternet in Google's year-end trend statistics.
Knicks Fans Will Enjoy Watching James Dolan Get a Bucket of Ice Water Dumped on His Head (Video)
James Dolan finally got around to doing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
Group Responsible for Cruel ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Prank Arrested in Ohio
Justice.