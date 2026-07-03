Latest Stories
Five Teens Arrested for Cruel Ice Bucket Prank on Autistic Kid
Five teens arrested for tricking an autistic kid into pouring feces and urine on himself by telling him it was part of the ice bucket challenge.
#FeelingNuts Is the New Ice Bucket Challenge
Prepare for the heir apparent to the #IceBucketChallenge: #FeelingNuts.
Knicks Fans Will Enjoy Watching James Dolan Get a Bucket of Ice Water Dumped on His Head (Video)
James Dolan finally got around to doing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
Drew Carey Offers $10,000 Reward To Catch Ice Bucket A-Holes
Drew Carey is offering a $10,000 reward to catch the teens who dumped feces and urine on an autistic boy in a twisted ice bucket challenge prank.
Match of the Day Legend Barry Davies Just Did the Ice Bucket Challenge (with Some Classic Commentary)
When the BBC X Le Coq Sportif range drop?
The Ice Bucket Challenge Nearly Killed a Man
Belgian man almost died doing Ice Bucket Challenge with 396 gallons of water.
Aubrey Plaza Assists Kathy Griffin's Naked Ice Bucket Challenge
Kathy Griffin takes the ice bucket challenge naked, with an assist from Aubrey Plaza and AJ Mclean.
The Ice Bucket Challenge Comes to Springfield: Homer Gets Dunked
Even Homer Simpson is getting in one the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge these days.
Gatsby, Superman, and Lois Lane All Join the Ice Bucket Challenge Craze
More A-List celebrities are taking the ice bucket challenge, some of them even doing so in full costume.
Olivia Wilde Makes it Weird With Breast Milk Challenge
Olivia Wilde says she couldn't find any ice water, so she dumped breast milk on her head for the ice bucket challenge.
Orlando Jones Sends Message With Bullet Bucket Challenge
Orlando Jones invented a bullet bucket challenge to bring awareness to the situation in Ferguson after the shooting of Michael Brown.
Carla Gugino and Malin Akerman Made Out for Their Ice Bucket Challenge
Hey, Cumberbatch did it naked.
"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 29: #DvMChallenge (f/ Estelle)
London's own Estelle joins the Bronx bullies to chat about "True Romance," the Ice Bucket Challenge, DM thirst, and the fiasco in Ferguson on this week episode
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Completes ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight just completed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
Cam'ron Did the Ice Bucket Challenge In the Most Cam'ron Way Possible
Killa was just being Killa.
Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Founder Drowns at 27
Corey Griffin, a co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge drowned in an accident at the age of 27.