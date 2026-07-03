Ice Bucket Challenge

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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

Five Teens Arrested for Cruel Ice Bucket Prank on Autistic Kid

Five teens arrested for tricking an autistic kid into pouring feces and urine on himself by telling him it was part of the ice bucket challenge.

ianservantes4293 days ago
Pop Culture

#FeelingNuts Is the New Ice Bucket Challenge

Prepare for the heir apparent to the #IceBucketChallenge: #FeelingNuts.

Doug Sibor4305 days ago
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Sports

Knicks Fans Will Enjoy Watching James Dolan Get a Bucket of Ice Water Dumped on His Head (Video)

James Dolan finally got around to doing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Chris Yuscavage4326 days ago
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Pop Culture

Drew Carey Offers $10,000 Reward To Catch Ice Bucket A-Holes

Drew Carey is offering a $10,000 reward to catch the teens who dumped feces and urine on an autistic boy in a twisted ice bucket challenge prank.

Christopher Spata4331 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Ice Bucket Challenge Nearly Killed a Man

Belgian man almost died doing Ice Bucket Challenge with 396 gallons of water.

ianservantes4336 days ago
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Pop Culture

Aubrey Plaza Assists Kathy Griffin's Naked Ice Bucket Challenge

Kathy Griffin takes the ice bucket challenge naked, with an assist from Aubrey Plaza and AJ Mclean.

Christopher Spata4338 days ago
Pop Culture

The Ice Bucket Challenge Comes to Springfield: Homer Gets Dunked

Even Homer Simpson is getting in one the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge these days.

Doug Sibor4342 days ago
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Pop Culture

Gatsby, Superman, and Lois Lane All Join the Ice Bucket Challenge Craze

More A-List celebrities are taking the ice bucket challenge, some of them even doing so in full costume.

Doug Sibor4343 days ago
Pop Culture

Olivia Wilde Makes it Weird With Breast Milk Challenge

Olivia Wilde says she couldn't find any ice water, so she dumped breast milk on her head for the ice bucket challenge.

Christopher Spata4345 days ago
Pop Culture

Orlando Jones Sends Message With Bullet Bucket Challenge

Orlando Jones invented a bullet bucket challenge to bring awareness to the situation in Ferguson after the shooting of Michael Brown.

Christopher Spata4345 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 29: #DvMChallenge (f/ Estelle)

London's own Estelle joins the Bronx bullies to chat about "True Romance," the Ice Bucket Challenge, DM thirst, and the fiasco in Ferguson on this week episode

Donnie Kwak4347 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Completes ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight just completed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

John Q Marcelo4348 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Founder Drowns at 27

Corey Griffin, a co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge drowned in an accident at the age of 27.

Christopher Spata4349 days ago

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