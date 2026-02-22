Eric Dane's Girlfriend Shares Memories of Him Days After His Death

In an adorable moment that featured Dane with one of her kids, the actor posed for a picture while Shirtcliff’s daughter instructed him how to pose for a photo shoot. “I want you to look over there at mom,” said Shirtcliff’s kid before they told Dane to “smile.”

On Saturday (Feb. 21), Shirtcliff shared several memories with Dane on her Instagram Stories that offered an inside look into their low-key romance, including a black-and white picture of Dane getting a tattoo on his left arm and a snap of him kissing the side of her head.

Dane and Shirtcliff went public with their romance in June — just two months after he revealed his heartbreaking ALS diagnosis to the world. At the time, an insider alleged that they’d been “in an on-and-off relationship for over three years” and they cared “deeply for each other.”

“Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him.”⁠ the source said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The actor was still legally married to Rebecca Gayheart at the time of his passing.

Dane passed away on Feb. 19, 10 months after he announced his ALS diagnosis. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” said the actor’s family in a statement. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

In his final interview filmed before his death, Dane gave his daughters four important lessons he learned from his disease: to know that “the present is all you have,” to find love in their lives, to “find your people and allow them to find you,” and to know that they could get through anything.