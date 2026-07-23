Jenny Slatten’s ALS Battle Pushes Beloved ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Into a Visa Crisis

Since revealing that her rumored stroke was actually ALS, Jenny has relied on Sumit as a full-time caregiver while they navigate mounting medical and travel costs, with the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ community rallying around them through public support and sold-out benefit shows organized by castmate Sarper Guven.

Jenny’s daughter Christina says all paperwork and medical documentation have been submitted to the Indian consulate, but they’re still waiting for Sumit’s visa appointment and stressing there’s no guarantee he’ll be approved, asking fans for prayers and “good juju.”

Facing the rapid progression of Jenny Slatten’s ALS, she and her husband, Sumit Singh, are urgently pursuing an emergency tourist spousal visa so he can accompany her from India to the U.S. for treatment covered by her insurance, since doctors say she can no longer make the long flight alone.

The fight against ALS has entered a new phase for 90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh as the couple races to get Jenny back to the United States for treatment. According to Us Weekly, Jenny's daughter, Christina, revealed that the TLC stars have officially begun the process of obtaining an emergency tourist visa for Sumit so he can accompany Jenny home. The update comes after doctors determined that Jenny's ALS has progressed to the point where she can no longer make the long trip from India on her own.

“We have started the visa process for Sumit to come to the U.S. and to bring my mom so she can come here and get more treatment using her insurance,” Christina said in an Instagram video. “The doctors have told her she cannot travel alone because it's such a long flight.” Instead of applying for a green card, the family chose what they hope will be a faster path. “We have applied for an emergency tourist spousal visa, not for a green card,” Christina explained. “It's a lot longer of a process to try to get a green card... So we're going the tourist route.” For now, they're waiting. Christina said the paperwork has been submitted, and they’re hoping U.S. consular officials in India will schedule Sumit's visa appointment soon. Jenny's physician has also provided documentation confirming both her ALS diagnosis and that she requires assistance while traveling.