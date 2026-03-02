Pop Culture

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Eric Dane’s official cause of death has been confirmed after the actor passed away at 53 following a battle with ALS.

Cause of Death for 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane Confirmed
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The official cause of death for Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has been confirmed following his passing on February 19.

According to his death certificate, which was obtained by People, the actor died from respiratory failure, with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) listed as the underlying condition.

Dane was 53. He had publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, sharing at the time, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

ALS—also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease—is a progressive neurological disorder that affects nerve cells and muscle control, eventually leading to paralysis and complications such as respiratory failure.

His family confirmed his death shortly after it occurred, stating he passed “following a courageous battle with ALS.” They added that he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones, including his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.

As news of his death spread, so did renewed attention around allegations made by Laura Ann Tull, a former background actress who says she worked on Grey’s Anatomy for three years. In a comment posted on Threads, Tull described Dane as “a bully and an a-hole,” a statement that quickly circulated online.

After facing backlash, Tull continued posting, repeating her claims and expanding on her experience. “He was a coward who abused me. Bullied me. Made fun of me,” she wrote in one response.

In another, she claimed, “I am why he was fired from Grey’s,” though she did not provide evidence to support that statement.

Tull’s comments align with statements she previously made in a 2018 Medium post, where she referenced Dane while describing her time working as an extra in Hollywood. In that essay, she wrote that she never directly interacted with him on set but believed he had spoken negatively about her.

“I worked on set of Grey’s Anatomy for three years as an extra, but I never spoke to Dane once directly,” she wrote. “But I did hear him talk about me.”

There is no public record indicating that Tull influenced Dane’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy. At the time of his departure in 2012, reports pointed to financial and creative decisions tied to the show’s long-running cast.

Dane later acknowledged he had been dealing with personal challenges, including an addiction to prescription medication, but said those were not the primary reason for his exit.

Dane remained active in his career after leaving the ABC series, most notably starring as Cal Jacobs on HBO’s Euphoria. Even after announcing his ALS diagnosis, he continued working, returning to the set just days later.

In the months leading up to his death, he also became increasingly vocal about ALS awareness, speaking publicly about the realities of the disease. At one point, he reflected on maintaining perspective, saying he was surprised to find he could keep a “buoyant spirit in the face of something so horrible.”

Dane’s ALS ultimately progressed to the point where it affected his ability to attend public events. In January 2026, he was scheduled to be honored at an ALS advocacy gala but was unable to attend due to the “physical realities” of the disease.

Dane is survived by Gayheart and their daughters, Billie and Georgia.

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