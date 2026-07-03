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We've ranked the most iconic horror franchises that have terrified audiences for decades, from slasher classics to supernatural chillers.Jamie Iovine
With 'Romulus' joining the 'Alien' anthology, we figured now's as good a time as any to place where films like 'AVP,' 'Covenant,' 'Resurrection,' and more rank in the science-fiction, monster-horror franchise that debuted in 1979.Jamie Iovine
Pop Culture
James Franco Shares Video of Alleged 'Alien,' Convincing No One: What the Hell Is Going on?
The actor, notably, has dabbled in performance art in the past.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Timothée Chalamet Is 'Not Alone' in Animated Rom-Com f/ Selena Gomez, Aliens: What to Know
Chalamet previously went the animation route as part of the cast of Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic.’Trace William Cowen