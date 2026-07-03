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James Cameron.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Not a Fan of 'Alien 3,' Calls Plot 'Stupidest F*cking Thing'

Cameron gave director David Fincher a pass since the sci-fi horror sequel was his "first feature film."

Jaelani Turner-Williams203 days ago
'Far Cry 4' poster at E3
Pop Culture

‘Far Cry’ TV Series Officially Moves Forward at FX

The new series will be overseen by the creators of 'It's Always Sunny' and 'Alien: Earth.'

Richard Chachowski235 days ago
Age of Disclosure
Life

'Age of Disclosure' Director Says U.S. Has Alien Technology

The new documentary features officials claiming the U.S. has recovered alien tech.

Jessica Mcbride239 days ago
Emma Stone at a film festival, wearing a black dress with a light blue background featuring the festival's logo and numbers.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone Says She Believes in Aliens: 'I'm Coming Out With It'

She credited Carl Sagan with inspiring her beliefs.

Alex Ocho323 days ago
Coachella 2025 Highlights
Music

Coachella 2025: The Most Unhinged Moments From the Festival

From Xenomorph Marge Simpson to gender reveals, Coachella 2025 was a desert fever dream.

Alex Ocho458 days ago
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Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz sit on director's chairs, engaged in conversation. Jamie gestures expressively, while Cameron listens attentively.
Pop Culture

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Discuss Conspiracy Theories on 'GOAT Talk'

Diaz shares her theory that aliens are actually just evolved human beings, while Foxx gives his take on the Illuminati.

Alex Ocho549 days ago
Reebok Alien Romulus
Sneakers

How to Buy New the 'Alien' x Reebok Sneaker Collab

To celebrate the 'Alien: Romulus' film.

Victor Deng708 days ago
Drew Barrymore attends the Howard Stern Show
Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore Recalls Thinking E.T. Was Real When Shooting the Movie as a Child

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,' Drew Barrymore reunited with her former castmates on the latest episode of her talk show.

Brad Callas1356 days ago
Man discovers "alien" creature's corpse washed up on Australian beach + possibly identified?
Life

Man Discovers Bizarre-Looking Creature on Australian Beach: 'It Could Be Like an Alien’

The now-viral video was filmed by a pastor named Alex Tan. Experts say the creature's structure indicates it's most likely a "swollen" possum that lost its fur.

Joshua Espinoza1562 days ago
Demi Lovato poses at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music

Demi Lovato Wants People to Stop Using Offensive Term ‘Aliens’ for Extraterrestrial Beings

The Grammy-nominated pop star turned professional UFO enthusiast discussed their new series and explained why they don't use the word "aliens."

Brenton Blanchet1740 days ago
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A sign commemorating the alleged UFO crash at Roswell.
Life

Poll Shows Number of Americans Who Think UFOs Are Alien-Related Has Increased

A poll published last week by Gallup shows that, amidst an increasing amount of coverage, more Americans now believe that UFOs are related to aliens.

Gavin Evans1789 days ago
Pentagon
Life

U.S. Government Has No Explanation for Sightings in New UFO Report

An anticipated report on UFOs, delivered to Congress on Friday, does not provide explanations for the U.S. military's encounters with unidentified objects.

Brad Callas1848 days ago
ufo la
Life

Eyewitness Takes Photos of Alleged UFO Above California Freeway

An eyewitness took photos of what she thought was a UFO outside of Los Angeles on the 101 Freeway, images that TMZ has deemed to be legitimate.

tara mahadevan1994 days ago
ufo
Life

Harvard Professor Says Alien Technology Visited Earth in 2017

Avi Loeb explained why he believes a cigar-shaped object seen above Earth's atmosphere wasn't a comet, but rather a piece of alien technology.

Joshua Espinoza2022 days ago
A woman walks by a monolith in Pittsburgh.
Life

More Monoliths Pop Up in Britain, San Luis Obispo, and Near Joshua Tree

At least three more of those somewhat mysterious art projects/publicity stunts/your-best-guess monoliths were put up and discovered over the past few days.

Gavin Evans2048 days ago
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utah monolith
Life

Mysterious Silver Monolith in Remote Utah Desert Disappears (UPDATE)

The recently-discovered silver monolith in Utah's desert has vanished. A few hikers trekked out to locate the structure, with one posting his findings online.

tara mahadevan2057 days ago

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