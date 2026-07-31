Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 16 Years of Marriage With Sweet Tributes

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are marking 16 years of marriage today with heartfelt posts honoring the milestone. The couple exchanged tributes on social media to commemorate the anniversary. Swizz started things off by posting a massive carousel on Instagram with images of Keys and him together. “Wow 16yrs already my love 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 ,” he wrote. “Honestly it feels like less than half the time when you’re having fun !!! Thank you for all your love and beyond🤍. Thanks for being my life partner with our beautiful family raising them all to be the best they can be Inshallah 🤲🏾.”

Two hours later Keys posted her own touching message about their union. “Happy Anniversary, my love 💜💜💜,” she wrote. “Every chapter with you is an adventure. I wouldn’t want to write this story with anyone else✨I love everything about u more and more everyday!!!”