Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 16 Years of Marriage With Sweet Tributes

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are marking 16 years of marriage today with heartfelt posts honoring the milestone.
The couple exchanged tributes on social media to commemorate the anniversary. Swizz started things off by posting a massive carousel on Instagram with images of Keys and him together.
“Wow 16yrs already my love 😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 ,” he wrote. “Honestly it feels like less than half the time when you’re having fun !!! Thank you for all your love and beyond🤍. Thanks for being my life partner with our beautiful family raising them all to be the best they can be Inshallah 🤲🏾.”
Two hours later Keys posted her own touching message about their union.
“Happy Anniversary, my love 💜💜💜,” she wrote. “Every chapter with you is an adventure. I wouldn’t want to write this story with anyone else✨I love everything about u more and more everyday!!!”
Keys and Swizz Beatz tied the knot on July 31, 2010. Together they have two sons, Egypt, born in 2010, and Genesis, born in 2014. Swizz also has three children from previous relationships, making their blended family five kids strong. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2016, Keys described the setup as something to be cherished: "I feel like the family is such a beautiful and diverse unit and, as we've all experienced, our families come in all different sizes and shapes and versions."
Last March, Swizz told Us Weekly that their bond operates more like a friendship than a conventional partnership. "Marriage is definitely a big word, but look at it like your best friend. The communication is there. We've never had an argument,” he said. “Since we've been together, our kids [have] never seen it; never seen us raise our voice [or] never seen us yell. Never seen us curse at each other. Why? Because of communication."