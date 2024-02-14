Alicia Keys Wears Graphic Socks of Her and Swizz Beatz for Valentine's Day

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz cozied up after the singer made headlines with Usher during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
In a Valentine's Day post, Keys shared a photo of herself and her husband nestled up on a private plane. In the post, the singer sports custom white socks with a printed graphic photo of her and Beatz.
"I love u sooo deeply," Keys wrote in the caption. "Beyond words, Beyond lifetimes, Beyond skies and universes. We soar!!!!"
The couple, who will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary next year, share two sons Egypt Daoud, 13, and Genesis Ali, 9. Beatz also has three other children, Prince Nasir, 22, Kasseem Dean Jr., 16, and Nicole, 15, from previous relationships.
Some viewers criticized Keys for being affectionately held by Usher during a portion of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday, but Beatz defended the performance, proving that his marriage to Keys is stronger than ever.
"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants !"
Beatz clapped back at those criticizing Usher and Keys' performative flirtation, writing, "We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history."
The couple currently has an exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum titled "Giants," which features their personal collection of artwork. The exhibit is open until July.