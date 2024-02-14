Alicia Keys Wears Graphic Socks of Her and Swizz Beatz for Valentine's Day

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz cozied up after the singer made headlines with Usher during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

In a Valentine's Day post, Keys shared a photo of herself and her husband nestled up on a private plane. In the post, the singer sports custom white socks with a printed graphic photo of her and Beatz.

"I love u sooo deeply," Keys wrote in the caption. "Beyond words, Beyond lifetimes, Beyond skies and universes. We soar!!!!"

The couple, who will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary next year, share two sons Egypt Daoud, 13, and Genesis Ali, 9. Beatz also has three other children, Prince Nasir, 22, Kasseem Dean Jr., 16, and Nicole, 15, from previous relationships.