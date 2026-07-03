Latest Stories
Cardi B Says Her Accent Makes People Think She’s an 'Airhead': 'It's The Best Thing Ever'
The 'Am I the Drama?' rapper consistently takes mental "notes" unbeknownst to what the public thinks.
Sean Paul Says Drake’s Jamaican Accent ‘Ain’t That Great’
Sean Paul reacted to Drake’s patois, saying it “ain’t that great” but praising the rapper for embracing Jamaican culture.
Black Scottish People React to Americans Just Finding Out They Exist
Users on TikTok are apparently just realizing Scotland has a Black diaspora.
From Dominican Drake to Mexican Drake: All the Times Drizzy Has Sang in Spanish
Drizzy's latest foray into the Spanish language on wax is "Meet Your Padre," a track that's featured on his and PartyNextDoor's new joint album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.'
Ciara Recreates GloRilla and Speedy’s Accent Video From '360 With Speedy'
Speedy interviewed Glo on an episode of '360 With Speedy' earlier this month.
Lupita Nyong’o Calls Adopting American Accent for Hollywood Career a ‘Betrayal,’ Says She ‘Didn't Feel Like Myself'
'The Wild Robot' actress spoke on podcast 'What Now with Trevor Noah?' about the challenging decision to lose her Kenyan accent to obtain more acting roles.
Cindy Crawford Shares Her Take on Austin Butler’s Never-Ending Elvis Accent: ‘That's Just Austin to Me’
Butler dates the supermodel's daughter, actress-model Kaia Gerber.
Cardi B Thanks Fan for Defending Her ‘Multimillion Dollar Accent’
Cardi's accent was recently poked fun at on Bia's diss track "Sue Meee?"
Oh, So That's What Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Sounds Like
The voice of Kanye West's wife has finally been heard thanks to footage from the 2022 CFS Summit.
Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated
Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.
Austin Butler Says He Had to Hire a Dialect Coach to Get Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent
The actor won a Golden Globe last year for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.
Sofía Vergara Has No Patience for Talk Show Host Who Mocked Her Accent: 'How Many Emmys Have You Won?'
The actress appeared on the Spanish show, 'El Hormiguero' to discuss her new Netflix series, 'Griselda.'
Awkwafina Addresses Criticism Over Her 'Blaccent,' Announces She Is Leaving Twitter
The Golden Globe actress said her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) was never intended to "mock, belittle or to be unkind" to Black people.
Nicki Minaj Does Adele Impression and Bows Down to Unforgettable Video of Singer Rapping “Monster” Verse
Nicki told James Corden his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Adele "made my day, my year" and that she "probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."
Warriors Commentator Criticized for Mocking Nuggets Player Facundo Campazzo by Doing Accent
A commentator for the Golden State Warriors was hit with criticism after he mocked Denver Nuggets player Facundo Campazzo during a Tuesday night game.
Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash Over Scenes With Fake Asian Accent
Paul Thomas Anderson's film 'Licorice Pizza' is facing backlash for having scenes in which a white man uses a fake asian accent to speak to his Japanese wife.
Lady Gaga Says She Looked for 'Evidence of the Insurrection' at Capitol the Day Before Inauguration
Lady Gaga opened up about her new role in the upcoming film 'House of Gucci,' eventually sharing that if she didn’t become a star, she'd be a combat journalist.
Hilaria Baldwin Says She Did Nothing Wrong in Response to Controversy About Her Heritage
Hilaria Baldwin doesn't see what all the fuss is about after the internet lit up with accusations that she was pretending to be from Spain.