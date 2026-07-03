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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs during her "Little Miss Drama" tour at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Says Her Accent Makes People Think She’s an 'Airhead': 'It's The Best Thing Ever'

The 'Am I the Drama?' rapper consistently takes mental "notes" unbeknownst to what the public thinks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams109 days ago
Sean Paul wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket, and Drake performing with a microphone.
Music

Sean Paul Says Drake’s Jamaican Accent ‘Ain’t That Great’

Sean Paul reacted to Drake’s patois, saying it “ain’t that great” but praising the rapper for embracing Jamaican culture.

Mark Elibert290 days ago
A collage of three people: a man in glasses and a black shirt, a smiling woman with long hair, and a man in a kilt outdoors.
Life

Black Scottish People React to Americans Just Finding Out They Exist

Users on TikTok are apparently just realizing Scotland has a Black diaspora.

Alex Ocho333 days ago
Drake is dancing with his eyes closed, wearing a black shirt and chain necklaces. A Puerto Rican flag is in the background.
Music

From Dominican Drake to Mexican Drake: All the Times Drizzy Has Sang in Spanish

Drizzy's latest foray into the Spanish language on wax is "Meet Your Padre," a track that's featured on his and PartyNextDoor's new joint album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.'

Jade Gomez518 days ago
Ciara gestures if she is GloRilla.
Music

Ciara Recreates GloRilla and Speedy’s Accent Video From '360 With Speedy'

Speedy interviewed Glo on an episode of '360 With Speedy' earlier this month.

Jose Martinez625 days ago
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Lupita Nyong'o at Deadline Contenders Film: London 2024 at the Ham Yard Hotel on October 12, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o Calls Adopting American Accent for Hollywood Career a ‘Betrayal,’ Says She ‘Didn't Feel Like Myself'

'The Wild Robot' actress spoke on podcast 'What Now with Trevor Noah?' about the challenging decision to lose her Kenyan accent to obtain more acting roles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams627 days ago
Cindy Crawford in a black jacket looking at the camera on the left; Austin Butler in a sheer black shirt with a serious expression on the right
Pop Culture

Cindy Crawford Shares Her Take on Austin Butler’s Never-Ending Elvis Accent: ‘That's Just Austin to Me’

Butler dates the supermodel's daughter, actress-model Kaia Gerber.

Jaelani Turner-Williams722 days ago
Music

Cardi B Thanks Fan for Defending Her ‘Multimillion Dollar Accent’

Cardi's accent was recently poked fun at on Bia's diss track "Sue Meee?"

Jaelani Turner-Williams774 days ago
Music

Oh, So That's What Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Sounds Like

The voice of Kanye West's wife has finally been heard thanks to footage from the 2022 CFS Summit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams841 days ago
Man in denim jacket and layered necklaces poses with a smile at the iHeartRadio event
Music

Shaggy Reveals Where His Singing Voice Originated

Shaggy's time in the U.S. Marines deeply impacted his music career.

tara mahadevan858 days ago
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Pop Culture

Austin Butler Says He Had to Hire a Dialect Coach to Get Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent

The actor won a Golden Globe last year for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

Jaelani Turner-Williams904 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofía Vergara Has No Patience for Talk Show Host Who Mocked Her Accent: 'How Many Emmys Have You Won?'

The actress appeared on the Spanish show, 'El Hormiguero' to discuss her new Netflix series, 'Griselda.'

tara mahadevan918 days ago
Awkwafina attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Magnolia Pictures' "Swan Song"
Pop Culture

Awkwafina Addresses Criticism Over Her 'Blaccent,' Announces She Is Leaving Twitter

The Golden Globe actress said her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) was never intended to "mock, belittle or to be unkind" to Black people.

Joshua Espinoza1623 days ago
Nicki Minaj delivering her Adele impression on 'The Late Late Show.'
Music

Nicki Minaj Does Adele Impression and Bows Down to Unforgettable Video of Singer Rapping “Monster” Verse

Nicki told James Corden his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Adele "made my day, my year" and that she "probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."

Joe Price1625 days ago
Facundo Campazzo #7 of the Denver Nuggets smiles during game.
Sports

Warriors Commentator Criticized for Mocking Nuggets Player Facundo Campazzo by Doing Accent

A commentator for the Golden State Warriors was hit with criticism after he mocked Denver Nuggets player Facundo Campazzo during a Tuesday night game.

Abel Shifferaw1662 days ago
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Paul Thomas Anderson at Santa Barbara Film Festival
Pop Culture

Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash Over Scenes With Fake Asian Accent

Paul Thomas Anderson's film 'Licorice Pizza' is facing backlash for having scenes in which a white man uses a fake asian accent to speak to his Japanese wife.

Brad Callas1693 days ago
Lady Gaga sings at the 46th presidential inauguration
Music

Lady Gaga Says She Looked for 'Evidence of the Insurrection' at Capitol the Day Before Inauguration

Lady Gaga opened up about her new role in the upcoming film 'House of Gucci,' eventually sharing that if she didn’t become a star, she'd be a combat journalist.

Brenton Blanchet1718 days ago
Hilaria Baldwin
Pop Culture

Hilaria Baldwin Says She Did Nothing Wrong in Response to Controversy About Her Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin doesn't see what all the fuss is about after the internet lit up with accusations that she was pretending to be from Spain.

Alex Galbraith2026 days ago

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