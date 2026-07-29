Why AC Milan's Perth Visit Means So Much to Australian Fans

AC Milan have officially arrived in Perth, with the Rossoneri already settling into Western Australia ahead of a historic week that will culminate in a rare overseas edition of the Milano Derby against city rivals Inter Milan.

For Australian supporters, the visit represents the arrival of one of football's most decorated and culturally significant clubs, one whose influence stretches far beyond the pitch. It's also the latest chapter in a successful partnership between AC Milan and Western Australia, with Perth once again welcoming the Rossoneri after two hugely successful previous visits.

Founded in 1899, AC Milan has spent more than 125 years building one of football's most enduring legacies. Seven European Cups, 19 Serie A titles and generations of legendary players including Paolo Maldini, Ruud Gullit, Serginho, Christian Panucci, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Kaká have cemented the Rossoneri among the game's elite.

Yet the club's influence extends well beyond silverware. Sharing its home with one of the world's great fashion capitals, AC Milan has become synonymous with Italian style, design and culture as much as football. Today, supporters around the world proudly wear the club's iconic red and black colours, making AC Milan one of the few football clubs whose identity resonates as strongly off the pitch as it does on it, blending sporting excellence with an identity that has united generations across continents.

That connection is just as strong in Australia. Since launching in 2017, Milan Club Melbourne has grown into a thriving supporter community, with official chapters now operating across Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. Together, members gather throughout the season to watch matches, celebrate milestones and keep the club's traditions alive from the other side of the world.

"We've still continued to grow and we've got a really strong vibrant community now," says Milan Club Melbourne President Taylor Battistella. "Since the Scudetto win, we launched Milan Clubs Australia. We've also got a chapter in Sydney and Adelaide as well as Melbourne... the Rossoneri family is bigger than just Melbourne."

For Battistella, one of the biggest moments each year comes when supporters from around the country are able to gather in the same place.

"It's amazing because you've got all these fans who are all their own little individual clubs and then they all come together and you see that you're not alone," he says. "You see that there's a lot more supporters out there and you're part of this wider family."



That sense of community is already beginning to take shape in Perth, where AC Milan have touched down and begun preparations for their Australian fixtures. Supporters from across the country are expected to make the trip west, with fan events, community activations and coordinated matchday support accompanying the club's return.



Having already hosted AC Milan on two previous occasions, Perth has become a familiar home away from home for the Rossoneri, with world-class facilities and passionate local support helping establish Western Australia as a key destination on the club's international calendar. For many fans, it's a chance to experience the club they've followed for years without travelling halfway across the world.

"We don't know how many times this will happen again. So we have to make the most of every opportunity."



Whether your entry point is football, fashion or Italian culture, few clubs occupy the same place in global culture as AC Milan. With the Rossoneri now on Australian soil, local fans have the rare opportunity to experience a piece of that history for themselves.



AC Milan take on Inter Milan at Optus Stadium in Perth on August 5.

Head HERE for tickets and more information.