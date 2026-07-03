Queen Latifah

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Cardi B and Doechii
Music

2026 BET Awards Performances: Cardi B, Doechii, Nas, Queen Latifah, and More

Druski hosted the ceremony live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan18 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Keke Palmer attends Storytellers - Keke Palmer with Whoopi Goldberg during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Joins BET's Inaugural Board of Advisors With Queen Latifah, LL Cool J

"Keke Palmer represents the future of entertainment," said BET President Louis Carr.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
Split image. Left: KATSEYE's Daniela Avanzini in a white dress at the American Music Awards. Right: Queen Latifah in a fur coat on a purple background.
Music

KATSEYE’s Daniela Reunites With Queen Latifah Years After Appearing on Her Talk Show: ‘Full Circle’

The KATSEYE singer reunited with Latifah years after appearing on an episode of her talkshow as a child dancer.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Queen Latifah smiling, holding a microphone, wearing a beige jacket and hoop earrings, against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Explains Why She Decided to Come Out: 'It’s Not Always That Deep'

Speaking with Angie Martinez, Latifah reflected on her decision to come out at the BET Awards in 2021.

Joe Price56 days ago
Advertisement
Queen Latifah Joins 'The Voice' As Season 30 Coach
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaching Lineup

The icon joins Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and newcomer Riley Green for Season 30 of NBC’s singing competition this fall.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut on ‘Moulin Rouge’

The three-time Grammy winner becomes the first female performer to play Zidler in the hit musical.

Jaelani Turner-Williams113 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Queen Latifah attends the Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on February 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Refutes Death Hoax, Says She's 'A-OK'

The actress and rapper warned fans against believing online rumors.

Jaelani Turner-Williams133 days ago
Queen Latifah at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Collaborates With Country Superstars on a Classic Song Re-Release

Queen Latifah appears alongside Dolly Parton and other country stars on a charity re-release benefiting pediatric cancer research.

Cheryl Thompson181 days ago
Queen Latifah Says 'Not to Be Afraid' of AI 'It's Not Going Anywhere'
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Has a Message About AI: ‘It’s Not Going Anywhere’

The Oscar nominee and former star of 'The Equalizer' thinks the industry should embrace artificial intelligence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
Advertisement
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Vince Staples speaks onstage during The Vince Staples Show S2 NY Tastemaker Screening at Crosby Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 11: Mark Wahlberg attends 'The Family Plan 2' World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on November 11, 2025. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Will Smith attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium on June 15, 2025 in London, England. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Queen Latifah arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Vince Staples Names Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Queen Latifah Among Favorite Rappers-Turned-Actors

Staples said that people have forgotten that Wahlberg is "from the streets."

Jaelani Turner-Williams238 days ago
Queen Latifah Recalls Working on 'Living Single' With Her Mom 'She Was So Very Proud of Us'
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Recalls Working on 'Living Single' With Her Mom: 'She Was So Very Proud of Us'

The cultural mainstay is reminiscing about the 'Living Single' good times on the 'ReLiving Single' podcast.

Bernadette Giacomazzo246 days ago
Queen Latifah Remembers How Erika Alexander Got Cast on 'Living Single'
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Shares How Erika Alexander Ended Up on 'Living Single'

Queen Latifah stopped by the 'ReLiving Single' podcast with Kim Coles and Erika Alexander to share some memories.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
missy elliott
Music

Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah Become First Rappers to Receive National Medal of Arts

The ladies were among 39 National Medal of Arts recipients at the White House on Monday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams632 days ago
Queen Latifah in a lavish purple outfit, holding a microphone, engaging with an audience onstage
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Points to Pay Inequality For Black Actresses at NAACP Image Awards

The show host thanked Taraji P. Henson for highlighting the issue late last year.

tara mahadevan850 days ago
Advertisement
Music

DJ Akademiks And Saucy Santana's Beef Got So Messy Even Queen Latifah Got Involved

Latifah shared a post on Instagram Stories after Akademiks suggested he didn't want to get "canceled" for responding to Saucy Santana's threats to fight him.

Joe Price986 days ago
Music

Method Man Recalls Meeting Diddy and 2Pac While on Shrooms During the Height of the East Coast-West Coast Beef

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper said the whole night was "weird," which he attributed to the mushrooms.

Joe Price1011 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App