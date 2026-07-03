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Latest Stories

Jennifer Lopez in a jeweled gown and Alex Rodriguez in a suit pose at an event with photographers in the background.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Dodges Question About A-Rod Cheating Speculation: 'I'm Done With That'

In 2021, 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy claimed she had talked with A-Rod.

Joe Price274 days ago
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Called ‘Reverse Sammy Sosa’ After Debuting Extreme Tan at NBA Game

Rodriguez’s tan is inspiring references to Sammy Sosa, ‘Tropic Thunder,’ and Black History Month.

Alex Ocho874 days ago
jlo-ben-arod
Pop Culture

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly 'Shocked' at Rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dating

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly "shocked" at rumors that Jennifer Lopez is dating Ben Affleck, after A-Rod and J.Lo called off a two-year engagement last month.

tara mahadevan1893 days ago
J Lo and A Rod
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Ended Engagement With Alex Rodriguez Because of 'Trust' Issues

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they were calling of their engagement, and sources indicate trust issues were to blame for the split.

Joe Price1913 days ago
A-Rod
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Finalizing Billion-Dollar Deal to Purchase Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore addressed the deal in a joint statement: 'We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization.'

Joshua Espinoza1924 days ago
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Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes
Sports

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Take Step Toward Buying the Mets

According to 'Variety,' Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have an interest in buying the Mets.

Gavin Evans2279 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a bill signing ceremony
Life

Trump Denies Reports Claiming He Contacted Alex Rodriguez for Coronavirus Advice: 'More Fake News'

The United States currently has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

Xavier Hamilton2302 days ago
Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters
Sports

Kobe Bryant Said He Traveled by Helicopter to Avoid L.A. Traffic So He Could Spend More Time With His Family

Bryant sat down with Alex Rodriguez for Barstool's 'The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat' podcast in December 2018.

Xavier Hamilton2363 days ago
Jennifer Lopez
Music

Miami Beach Celebrates Jennifer Lopez Day in Honor of Her 50th Birthday

Today is Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday, and as a tribute to the musician and actress, Miami Beach has officially named July 24 "Jennifer Lopez Day."

Joe Price2550 days ago
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ennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards
Pop Culture

A-Rod Called Jennifer Lopez His 'Dream Date' 20 Years Ago

This is what happens when you speak things into existence. 

Xavier Hamilton2599 days ago
Jennifer Lopez visits 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez on Those Wild Cheating Allegations Jose Canseco Shared About A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez stopped by 'The Breakfast Club' to talk new music, her Motown tribute, and her recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Xavier Hamilton2655 days ago
Alex Rodriguez seen out and about in Manhattan
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Says Therapy Helped Him Through Doping Scandal

The ex-Yankee explains that it took a lot of self-reflection as well as some professional aid to help him move past his infamous doping scandal.

Xavier Hamilton2657 days ago
Jennifer Lopez looks so good wow
Music

J.Lo, 49, Flexes With Half-Naked Cover Shoot: 'I've Taken Care of Myself, and Now It Shows'

The singer and actress is absolutely stunning in her cover shoot for 'InStyle' magazine.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2816 days ago
A Rod
Sports

A-Rod Loses Hitting Contest to 22-Month-Old Baseball Messiah

During his latest appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' A-Rod was challenged to a soft-toss hitting contest by a particularly young contender.

Joe Price3096 days ago
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yankees
Sports

Yankees Went With a #BAEROD Hashtag After Alex Rodriguez Hit a Grand Slam

Yankees went with a #BAEROD hashtag after Alex Rodriguez hit a grand slam:

Brett Pollakoff3985 days ago

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