Nike Sb V Rod

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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Anthracite/Hyper Red"

Suede and leather.

Jonathan Sawyer4921 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Team Red"

Team Red Rods.

Jonathan Sawyer4941 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Obsidian/White"

Vulcanized Rodriguez.

Jonathan Sawyer4998 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Obsidian/White-Black"

Obsidian option from Nike SB.

Jonathan Sawyer5141 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Obsidian/White"

Spring SBs of the vulc variety.

Jonathan Sawyer5172 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Team Red/Black"

New V-Rods from the March collection.

Jonathan Sawyer5258 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Deep Burgundy/Brown"

Fall-appropriate.

Jonathan Sawyer5352 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod - Liberty Blue/ Yellow - November 2011

Also set to release next month is this blue-based colorway of the Nike SB V-Rod.

Sole Collector5379 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Black/Maroon"

Skating V.

Jonathan Sawyer5440 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod -Black/Maroon - Spring 2012

The Nike SB V-Rod will also arrive in a number of looks next spring, including this black and maroon suede combo seen here today.

Sole Collector5440 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Green/Black"

P-Rod's V-Rod.

Jonathan Sawyer5442 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod - Green/Black - Spring 2012

Let's take a look at a future drop for one of the lightest vulcanized shoes out there, the SB V-Rod.

Sole Collector5444 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike SB V-Rod "Dark Loden/Black-Sport Red"

<p>The other Rod.</p>

Jonathan Sawyer5489 days ago

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