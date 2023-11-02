Roddy Ricch And Producer Sonic Discuss The Making Of The Classic ‘Feed Tha Streets II’ On Its Fifth Anniversary

Rap is littered with blunt life or death aphorisms, but even by those harsh standards, the opening of Roddy Ricch ’s breakout single, “Die Young,” feels abrupt: “I don’t wanna die young, so I ride with one.” Recorded hours after he saw news of XXXTentacion’s death on a TV in the studio, the bar feels more logistical than poetic — a matter-of-fact survival guide for a world of unactualized dreams and premature funerals. Raised in Compton, Roddy was always aware of those potential outcomes, and had things gone differently, maybe he’d have had to face them. Instead, he’s calling in from his Los Angeles home for a Zoom interview on the Eve of Halloween, just three days before the fifth anniversary of his star-making mixtape, Feed Tha Streets II. he project crystallized his status as the West Coast’s proverbial next up in 2018, but he appreciates the literal and figurative journey more than superficial classifications.

“I traveled around the world off a mixtape,” Roddy tells Complex, recalling his tour for the Feed Tha Streets II. “I had project niggas in Europe.” Roddy’s gone on to perform in even larger venues, and he’s now gotten 25 RIAA certifications, more than he can likely remember in one setting, but his ascent undoubtedly began with Feed Tha Streets II. The road there was paved with unexpected lessons, intense studio sessions, and long-lasting work relationships.

Traveling to the legendary Scott Storch’s home in 2018, Roddy remembers being in awe of the producer’s weed bar. He was in for a little surprise once he met the man himself. “I’m a musical nerd,” Roddy says, “[but] I swear to God, I didn't know he was white.” After getting acquainted with Storch’s lush home, he gave the producer feedback on how to approach their collaboration. “I said ’Hey, I know you been doing this shit…but these 808s, you make them hit like this — this is how the young niggas do it.” “Down Below” was born from that meeting. Featuring muted keys and some of Roddy’s customarily expressive vocals, the track is a classic tale of an artist’s come-up, which the then 20-year-old was in the middle of.

Roddy Ricch started rapping at age 16, the same year he copped some equipment for his bedroom studio. In subsequent years, he was immersed in the streets, even as he pieced together his first songs. Then, in November 2017, at age 19, he unloaded the first Feed Tha Streets, a project where his melodic style coalesced into something distinct, with tracks like “Fucc It Up” showcasing an uncommon combination of elasticity and conviction in his tone.

Across the coast, in Atlanta, producer Sonic was crashing in Lil Durk’s basement. The aspiring producer had previously worked on tracks with Money Man (“Drippin’ n’ Leakin’,” “Loyalty”) and Jay Critch (“Bottom Line”). When his producer friend Chase Davis told him about an emerging Roddy, Sonic spent the last of his money on a flight and an Airbnb to work with the upstart. He promptly noticed similarities between Roddy and one of his other known collaborators.