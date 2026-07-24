Young Roddy

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Music

Video: Young Roddy f/ 3D NaTee "504 Radio"

Curren$y's young ace drops something new.

Julian Kimble4793 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: Jet Life (Trademark da Skydiver and Young Roddy) "Welcome"

Curren$y's crew drop a video from their <em>Jet World Order 2</em> project, out now.

OrNah4863 days ago
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Music

Listen: Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy "Money Gramz"

The next single off <em>Jet World Order 2</em>.

Erich Donaldson4996 days ago
Music

Listen: Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy "Welcome"

The newest single off <em>Jet World Order 2</em>.

Erich Donaldson5003 days ago
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Music

Listen: Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy "No Sleep"

Off Jet Life's upcoming compilation.

Andrew Martin5042 days ago
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Music

Listen: Jet Life "1st Place"

Curren$y gets all hi signees to the booth for a new track.

Complex5379 days ago
Music

Video: Curren$y f/ Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy "Still"

One of the posse cuts from the album gets a visual.

Complex5505 days ago
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Music

Interview: Curren$y On "Pilot Talk," Dame Dash, And His Relationship With Lil Wayne

The Hot Spitta to speaks about his Def Jam debut, his complicated history, and the longest he's gone without smoking.

Complex5856 days ago
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