A$AP Yams

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FKA Twigs, ASAP Rocky, and ASAP Yams
Music

FKA twigs Says She Once Lived With ASAP Rocky and ASAP Yams: 'We Had an Apartment Together'

The singer-songwriter recalled always making sure the duo was fed after their studio sessions: "They would never be able to cook for themselves."

Joshua Espinoza490 days ago
Man in a black suit with a jeweled accessory at an event and close-up of a custom grill with portraits
Style

Ferg Pays Homage to ASAP Yams, Virgil, Takeoff, and More With New Gabby Elan Grill

The Harlem native also just released his new single and visual "MDMX."

Jose Martinez794 days ago
ASAP Rocky is pictured performing for fans
Music

ASAP Rocky on Rap Being ‘Stuck’ in State of Adolescence Since the Rise of the Internet: ‘It’s Not as Mature’

In a one-on-one conversation with comedian and director Jerrod Carmichael, ASAP Rocky also touches on everything from new music to punk fashion and more.

Trace William Cowen1494 days ago
Rapper Earl Swavey in an Instagram post
Music

LA-Based Rapper Earl Swavey Dies at 26

Swavey, who was raised in South Los Angeles and began rapping at an early age, was cousins with Jay Rock and took inspiration from T.I., Rick Ross, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1648 days ago
Yams Day 2021 Merch
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Yams Day 2021 Merch, Denim Tears, and More

Yams Day 2021 merch, Denim Tears' 'Tears, Flags & Caskets' capsule, and the Levi's x Bape collection are among this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano2004 days ago
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yams
Music

Watch the Full Yams Day 2021 Virtual Event f/ ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, and More

In case you missed it, the ASAP Mob team put together a very special tribute to the late ASAP Yams on Monday night. The event also included the Yammy Awards.

Trace William Cowen2005 days ago
This is a photo of ASAP Yams.
Music

ASAP Mob Announces Yams Day 2021

ASAP Mob announced the virtual event on Instagram this week. The collective shared a teaser video confirming the tribute concert will take place this month.

Joshua Espinoza2012 days ago
stupkid
Music

Stream Chynna's First Posthumous Release "Stupkid"

The new song is produced by Kashaka and is released on what would have been Chynna's 26th birthday. The Philadelphia artist and model died earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen2158 days ago
Yams Day 2020
Music

ASAP Yams’ Mother Is Keeping His Memory Alive: ‘My Son Is Not Here, But I'm His Voice’

Complex spent Yams Day 2020 with Tatianna Paulino, mother of ASAP Yams. She spoke about her son's legacy will continue to live on and grow.

Jessica Mckinney2368 days ago
ASAP Yams pendant
Style

Drake Gifts ASAP Rocky Yams Pendant Ahead of ASAP Yams Day

The piece, created by Jason of Beverly Hills, is made of 600 grams of gold and 15 carats of flawless diamonds.

Joshua Espinoza2372 days ago
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Music

ASAP Rocky Responds to Joe Budden Saying He's Not a Star in Music, Talks Trump Phone Call

ASAP Mob dropped by 'Breakfast Club' headquarters to celebrate Yams Day, with the full interview touching on Joe Budden and Trump, among other subjects.

Trace William Cowen2373 days ago
Pusha T x Bape Hoodie
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Pusha T x Bape, Stüssy x CdG & More

From the Pusha T x Bape collection to Stüssy x Comme des Garçons, here is a detailed guide to this week's biggest style releases.

Mike DeStefano2374 days ago
ASAP Rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky on R. Kelly: 'If That Man Has a Sickness, He Needs to Be Dealt With'

Rocky stopped by 'The Angie Martinez Show' to talk about the R. Kelly scandal, Yams Day 2019, his sobriety, and a new relationship.

Joshua Espinoza2738 days ago

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