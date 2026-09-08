David Turner
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History
Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."
David Turner482 days ago
15 Recent Rap Bonus Songs We Can't Believe Didn't Make The Regular Tracklist
Quit making bangers iTunes and Best Buy exclusives!
David Turner4605 days ago
Trying To Make Sense of Chief Keef and the Chaos in Chicago
A look at hip-hop, violence, and responsibility in the Midwest city.
David Turner5113 days ago