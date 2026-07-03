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The Dreams in Colours collection from Porsche Thailand as part of a collab with PUMA and 88 Rising. Feature is the California PRO silhouette.
Sneakers

Porsche Collaborates With PUMA to Create a Kaleidoscopic Capsule Collection

Porsche and PUMA have come together to celebrate 30 years of Porsche in Thailand—dropping a vibrant revamp of the iconic PUMA California Pro.

Complex Australia1144 days ago
This is a photo of Rich Brian.
Music

Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid" f/ SNOT

88rising artist Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid," which is accompanied by a golf-themed music video.

Joe Price1338 days ago
Joji 'Smithereens' Album Cover
Music

Joji Delivers New Album 'Smithereens'

The project is the follow-up to Joji's 2020 sophomore album 'Nectar' and contains nine tracks, including the previously released "Glimpse of Us."

Joshua Espinoza1351 days ago
Cover art for Rich Brian new EP Brightside
Music

Rich Brian Shares New EP 'Brightside' f/ Warren Hue

Rich Brian has released his new surprise EP 'Brightside' via 88rising, featuring fellow Indonesian artist and label mate Warren Hue on "Getcho Mans."

tara mahadevan1639 days ago
Manila Grey
Music

Manila Grey Return With "Island Baby (Maarte)" Off Paradise Rising EP 'semilucent 2'

The Vancouver duo drop a new music video for the lead single off 'semilucent 2,' a compilation EP from Paradise Rising, a label supporting Filipino artists.

Alex Nino Gheciu1747 days ago
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shang-chi
Music

Stream Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album' Soundtrack

Marvel Music has shared the official soundtrack for the film 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,' which was executive produced by 88rising.

tara mahadevan1778 days ago
88rising Asia Rising Together
Music

Livestream 88rising's Benefit Concert 'Asia Rising Together'

The event is going down in the final week of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It'll feature artists like RZA, Guapdad 4000, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1878 days ago
joji nectar
Music

Listen to Joji's Album 'Nectar'

Joji has released his latest album 'Nectar,' which boasts features from Diplo, Omar Apollo, and more. Joji previously released 'Ballads 1' in 2018.

tara mahadevan2121 days ago
joji nectar
Music

Joji Reveals 'Nectar' Tracklist, Drops New Merch and His Own Honey

Ahead of releasing his highly-anticipated second studio album 'Nectar,' 88rising's Joji has detailed the tracklist for the project and unveiled new merch.

Joe Price2132 days ago
rich brian project
Music

Listen to Rich Brian's New Project '1999'

Rich Brian has released his newest project 1999, the follow-up to his last album 'The Sailor.' He's also released the official video for "Love in My Pocket."

tara mahadevan2152 days ago
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niki lose
Music

Watch NIKI's Video for "Lose"

NIKI has released her newest song and video, "Lose." It's the third single from the Indonesian singer's forthcoming debut album 'Moonchild.'

tara mahadevan2164 days ago
Joji and Diplo
Music

Joji and Diplo Deal With a Difficult Boy Band in the Video for "Daylight"

Ahead of the release of his new album 'Nectar' later this year, Joji has teamed up with Diplo for a new single and a bizarre new video featuring a boy band.

Joe Price2171 days ago
rich brian song
Music

Listen to Rich Brian's New Song "Love in My Pocket"

Rich Brian has returned with another single titled "Love in My Pocket," which follows his Guapdad 4000-featuring track "Bali." Check it out here.

tara mahadevan2198 days ago
88 rising fest
Music

Livestream 88rising's Asia Rising Forever Festival

Featuring perofrmances from Rich Brian, NIKI, mxmtoon, KANGDANIEL, and others.

Abel Shifferaw2263 days ago
This is a photo of Joji.
Music

Joji Shares New Song and Video for "Gimme Love" Off Upcoming Album 'Nectar'

Joji's sophomore album 'Nectar' is set to drop this summer.

Eric Diep2283 days ago
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