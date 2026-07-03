SEVENTEEN

When SEVENTEEN took the K-pop scene by storm in 2015, their 13-member lineup quickly became known for pushing the boundaries of group dynamics and musical creativity. Their performances, marked by intricate choreography and tight synchronization, became a hallmark that fans eagerly anticipate at every comeback and live show. Beyond their stage presence, SEVENTEEN's identity is deeply rooted in their commitment to self-production. Each member plays a significant role in writing, composing, and choreographing, which fuels a unique connection with fans who admire the group's artistic autonomy and collaborative spirit within the competitive K-pop industry.

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