Latest Stories
Lil Uzi Vert Says They Spent 'Millions' on Balenciaga While Trying to Keep Up With Kanye West
"I'm pretty sure he could afford it 10 times more than me," Uzi said in a recent interview.
Boyz II Men, E-40, and Jordin Sparks Join SeaWorld’s 2026 Concert Lineup
The 2026 SeaWorld Concert Series lineup includes something for everyone, with The Beach Boys, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Flo Rida also featured.
Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'
The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.
SeaWorld San Diego Performances: Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and More
SeaWorld San Diego has become an unlikely must-stop tour locale.
Ying Yang Twins at SeaWorld: Video Shows Crunk Duo Bringing the Energy to San Diego Theme Park
SeaWorld San Diego welcomed the crunk duo to its stage this weekend.
Drake Wears ‘Wait Till You See My’ Shirt With Arrow Pointing Towards His Crotch in Australia
The t-shirt perhaps refers to the Ying Yang Twins' 2005 hit, "Wait (The Whisper Song)."
Bryson Tiller's New Video for “Outside” Features Appearance From Ying Yang Twins (UPDATE)
R&B singer Bryson Tiller has returned with a new track “Outside,” which samples the Ying Yang Twins 2005 hit single “Wait (The Whisper Song).”
Bow Wow, Omarion Announce 2021 Millennium Tour f/ Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and More
The U.S. trek kicks off Oct. 1 in Los Angeles and will include stops in Oakland, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and Miami, before concluding Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.
B2K Announces 2019 Reunion Tour f/ Mario, Lloyd, Chingy, and More
Tickets go on sale the first week of January 2019.
Ying Yang Twins Member Explains How That Wild Drunken Performance Happened
Kaine of the Ying Tang Twins sets the record straight about footage that recently surfaced of him on stage.
D!RTY AUD!O & Mr. Collipark ft. Ying Yang Twins - "Reverse"
Even if you didn't catch Mr. Collipark's drop last week with Meaux Green, you kind of had to see this type of stuff coming right? Whether it was Colli
Are Dillon Francis and the Ying Yang Twins Collaborating?
Dillon Francis has already worked up quite a list of collaborators in his short but exploding career. He started with Cory Enemy, but now he's got tracks with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, A-Trak, Kill The Noise, Doctor P, Calvin Harris, Dave Nada, Kill Paris, DJ Ammo, and Diplo, each one of them being released. Now Dillon is hitting up the Ying Yang Twins?!
Ying Yang Twins - "Wait (Mr. Mitch Remix)"
Make sure the kids are in the other room when this one comes on. Even if "Wait" was called "(The Whisper Song)," the Ying Yang Twins made sure their requests were audible enough. Mr. Mitch took the time out to give this one a bit of a push, adding some intergalactic keys and and light drums to this one, giving it a bouncy flavor that has to work well when you're trying to take it home.
Download TWRK's "TWRK - Volume One" Mixtape
It feels like this 100BPM/twerk sound has been building to this point; TWRK, who is still a mystery, has released TWRK - Volume One, a collection of t
Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz ft. Ying Yang Twins - "Get Low (Styles&Complete Remix)"
This 100BPM/twerk sound isn't going anywhere anytime soon, especially with it being so close to natural hip-hop tempo anyways. The homies Styles&Complete took Lil Jon's "Get Low," an already notorious booty shakin' anthem, and threw some extra twerk on it, sprinkling all kinds of hi hats, random vocal samples, and much more. Like they told me, don't be surprised if this summer finds the "RUN THE TRAP" shouts replaced with "RUN THE TWERK." Patent pending, of course.