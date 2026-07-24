Ying Yang Twins

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D!RTY AUD!O & Mr. Collipark ft. Ying Yang Twins - "Reverse"

Even if you didn't catch Mr. Collipark's drop last week with Meaux Green, you kind of had to see this type of stuff coming right? Whether it was Colli

brenttactic4455 days ago
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Are Dillon Francis and the Ying Yang Twins Collaborating?

Dillon Francis has already worked up quite a list of collaborators in his short but exploding career. He started with Cory Enemy, but now he's got tracks with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, A-Trak, Kill The Noise, Doctor P, Calvin Harris, Dave Nada, Kill Paris, DJ Ammo, and Diplo, each one of them being released. Now Dillon is hitting up the Ying Yang Twins?!

jakel4722 days ago
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Ying Yang Twins - "Wait (Mr. Mitch Remix)"

Make sure the kids are in the other room when this one comes on. Even if "Wait" was called "(The Whisper Song)," the Ying Yang Twins made sure their requests were audible enough. Mr. Mitch took the time out to give this one a bit of a push, adding some intergalactic keys and and light drums to this one, giving it a bouncy flavor that has to work well when you're trying to take it home.

khrisd4760 days ago
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Download TWRK's "TWRK - Volume One" Mixtape

It feels like this 100BPM/twerk sound has been building to this point; TWRK, who is still a mystery, has released TWRK - Volume One, a collection of t

khrisd4772 days ago
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Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz ft. Ying Yang Twins - "Get Low (Styles&Complete Remix)"

This 100BPM/twerk sound isn't going anywhere anytime soon, especially with it being so close to natural hip-hop tempo anyways. The homies Styles&Complete took Lil Jon's "Get Low," an already notorious booty shakin' anthem, and threw some extra twerk on it, sprinkling all kinds of hi hats, random vocal samples, and much more. Like they told me, don't be surprised if this summer finds the "RUN THE TRAP" shouts replaced with "RUN THE TWERK." Patent pending, of course.

khrisd4797 days ago
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