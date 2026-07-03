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Southside Says He's Paid for 10 BBLs: 'I Call Myself Bob the Builder'
Music

Southside Claims He's Financed 10 BBLs: 'I Call Myself Bob the Builder'

The 808 Mafia producer shared the information during a recent appearance on 'The Cruz Show,' revealing he's also paid for women's breast augmentations.

Joshua Espinoza1478 days ago
Record Producer Southside
Music

Southside Responds After Father Writes ‘You Kan Keep Trying to Pay People to Kill Me’ on Instagram

In a series of IG Stories post, the producer’s father, Pharaoh, lashed out at his son for "betraying" the people that helped make him a star.

Xavier Hamilton1933 days ago
southside
Music

Southside Says He’s ‘Throwing the Towel in’ After Upcoming 808 Mafia Album

The prolific producer with a number of modern classics to his name says he's where he wants to be in life. He still has plans, however, to help young producers.

Trace William Cowen1956 days ago
jhn giggs
Music

Marshmello and Southside Join Forces on “Been Thru This Before" f/ SAINt JHN and Giggs

SAINt JHN recently released the “Roses (Imanbek Remix).”

tara mahadevan2296 days ago
TM88 x Lil Uzi Vert "Slayerr"
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Reconnects With TM88 on "Slayerr"

Something to hold fans over while they wait for 'Eternal Atake.'

Joshua Espinoza2584 days ago
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G2 "Off It"
Music

Premiere: G2 and Southside Link Up for "Peep Hole"

The track will land on G2's debut EP, 'OFF IT.'

Joshua Espinoza2663 days ago
tm
Music

TM88 and Southside Share New Track "Hmmm" f/ Valee and Lil Yachty

The new TM88, Southside, and Yachty collab is blessed with the presence of Valee.

Trace William Cowen2777 days ago
TM88 "Order" f/ Gunna
Music

TM88 Links Up With Gunna and Southside on New Track "Order"

The song arrives ahead of TM88's major debut project.

Joshua Espinoza2801 days ago
keef
Music

Chief Keef Finally Drops 'The Cozart'

First teased back in 2015, Chief Keef's 'The Cozart' finally gets a formal release.

Trace William Cowen2850 days ago
MoneyBagg Yo "Okay" f/ Future
Music

Moneybagg Yo Links Up With Future for "Okay"

The new track serves as the lead single for Moneybagg's upcoming 'Reset' album.

Joshua Espinoza2857 days ago
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doe boy
Music

Young Thug Joins Doe Boy on New Track "Slimey As It Get"

Atlanta rapper Doe Boy has recruited Young Thug for his new song "Slimey As It Get," and Thug will be serving as executive producer on Doe's forthcoming '88 Birdz' project.

Joe Price2895 days ago
Lil Durk
Music

Lil Durk Leaves Def Jam and Drops 'Just Cause Y'all Waited' EP

His first release since leaving Def Jam, Lil Durk's latest features a remix of Logic's hit single "1-800-273-8255."

Joe Price3031 days ago
harvey stripes gabos
Music

Premiere: Watch Harvey Stripes "GABOS" Video Now

The Ottawa rapper is back with a new track produced by Swede of 808 Mafia.

jayemkayem3236 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Young Sizzle A.K.A. Southside Releases His 'Free Agent 3' Project

We spoke to him state of 808 Mafia, the rap game, and more.

Zach Frydenlund3872 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Curren$y Drops a New Single "Boulders" and His Album Artwork

"Boulders" is the first single off Curren$y's upcoming 'Canal Street Confidential' album.

Chris Mench3914 days ago
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Music

Jeezy's Back With His New Single "God"

Jeezy's new album arrives in November.

Zach Frydenlund3974 days ago

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