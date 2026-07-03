Featured
ATL producer and 808 Mafia co-founder Southside tells us how he reinvented trap with his aggressive sound.Shawn Setaro
Music
Beauty Behind the Madness: Producer Tarentino Revisits the Making of Future’s “March Madness” One Year Later
The way things are going, the song might in fact be popping all the way up until the rapture occurs.C. Vernon Coleman II
Young Atlanta producers are helping to mold the game. Meet ATL’s new guard.C. Vernon Coleman II
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo