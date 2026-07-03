3D Printing

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Nike Air Max 1000 Multicolor
Sneakers

Nike Reveals the 'Multicolor' Air Max 1000

Nike's first multicolored 3D-printed Air Max 1000 is set to release this year.

Victor Deng184 days ago
741 V1 Prototype
Sneakers

Jaylen Brown Reveals 3D-Printed 741 Sneaker With Zellerfeld

Here's an early look at the 3D-printed 741 V1 prototype performance shoe.

Victor Deng222 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Zellerfeld Sean Double U
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon Is Releasing a 3D-Printed Zellerfeld Sneaker

Here's how to buy Wotherspoon's Sean Double U.

Victor Deng407 days ago
Finn Rush-Taylor x Zellerfeld Nami Collab
Sneakers

Zellerfeld's New 3D-Printed Sneaker Collab Just Dropped

Independent designer Finn Rush-Taylor and 3D-printing sneaker company Zellerfeld just dropped their Nami sneaker collab. Here's how to buy it.

Victor Deng1317 days ago
Advertisement
italy virus
Life

Volunteers Threatened With Lawsuit for Replicating Life-Saving Respirator Valves to Treat COVID-19 More Affordably

Two Italian volunteers produced the valves using 3D printers for a fraction of the original price.

tara mahadevan2312 days ago
3d printed gun afp blueprint
Life

Judge Blocks Release of 3D-Printed Gun Blueprints

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik granted the restraining order after eight attorneys general argued that allowing the spread of downloadable weapons would have posed a national security threat.

Eric Skelton2908 days ago
Hailey Dawson at an Orioles game
Sports

This 7-Year-Old Girl Wants to Throw a First Pitch at Every MLB Park With Her 3D-Printed Hand

Hailey Dawson, 7, has already thrown the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals stadiums.

juliarp3235 days ago
Adidas 3D Runner
Sneakers

Adidas' 3D Runner Is Actually Releasing

Adidas 3D Runner is releasing via the Confirmed app.

Zac Dubasik3505 days ago
adidas 3D Printed Sneaker
Sneakers

Adidas Is Giving 3D-Printed Sneakers to Olympic Medalists

It doesn't get much better than this.

Riley Jones3627 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Under Armour Made Olympic Sneakers for Michael Phelps

Exclusive colorways of the Architech trainer and SpeedForm Slingshot running shoe.

Riley Jones3636 days ago
Life

Cops 3D-Printed a Dead Guy's Finger to Unlock His Phone

Cops in Michigan 3D-printed a dead guy's fingers to unlock his phone.

Trace William Cowen3648 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Teams Up With HP to Make 3D Printed Footwear

This is the future of sneaker manufacturing.

Brendan Dunne3713 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Will Make Sneakers With This New 3-D Printer From HP

HP just introduced a first-of-its-kind 3-D printer that Nike plans to manufacture sneakers with.

Riley Jones3714 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App