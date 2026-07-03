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Heron Preston's 3D-Printed Zellerfeld Sneaker Is Releasing Again
Here's how to buy the HERON01.
Nike Reveals the 'Multicolor' Air Max 1000
Nike's first multicolored 3D-printed Air Max 1000 is set to release this year.
Jaylen Brown Reveals 3D-Printed 741 Sneaker With Zellerfeld
Here's an early look at the 3D-printed 741 V1 prototype performance shoe.
Sean Wotherspoon Is Releasing a 3D-Printed Zellerfeld Sneaker
Here's how to buy Wotherspoon's Sean Double U.
Zellerfeld's New 3D-Printed Sneaker Collab Just Dropped
Independent designer Finn Rush-Taylor and 3D-printing sneaker company Zellerfeld just dropped their Nami sneaker collab. Here's how to buy it.
Volunteers Threatened With Lawsuit for Replicating Life-Saving Respirator Valves to Treat COVID-19 More Affordably
Two Italian volunteers produced the valves using 3D printers for a fraction of the original price.
Judge Blocks Release of 3D-Printed Gun Blueprints
U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik granted the restraining order after eight attorneys general argued that allowing the spread of downloadable weapons would have posed a national security threat.
This 7-Year-Old Girl Wants to Throw a First Pitch at Every MLB Park With Her 3D-Printed Hand
Hailey Dawson, 7, has already thrown the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals stadiums.
Adidas' 3D Runner Is Actually Releasing
Adidas 3D Runner is releasing via the Confirmed app.
Adidas Is Giving 3D-Printed Sneakers to Olympic Medalists
It doesn't get much better than this.
Under Armour Made Olympic Sneakers for Michael Phelps
Exclusive colorways of the Architech trainer and SpeedForm Slingshot running shoe.
Cops 3D-Printed a Dead Guy's Finger to Unlock His Phone
Cops in Michigan 3D-printed a dead guy's fingers to unlock his phone.
Nike Teams Up With HP to Make 3D Printed Footwear
This is the future of sneaker manufacturing.
Nike Will Make Sneakers With This New 3-D Printer From HP
HP just introduced a first-of-its-kind 3-D printer that Nike plans to manufacture sneakers with.
New Balance Only Made 44 Pairs of Its First 3D-Printed Sneaker Releasing This Week
Here's what you need to know.
Nike CEO Mark Parker Said the Brand Is Working on 3D-Printing Flyknit Sneakers
GAME CHANGER.
Awesome Dog Gets Some Awesome 3D-Printed Legs Because Technology Is Awesome
Dogs for life.