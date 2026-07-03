2016 NBA Finals

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LeBron James #23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports

Steph Curry Thinks He's the Reason Golden State Lost the 2016 Finals

Curry reflected on the Warriors' collapse during the 2016 NBA Finals. 

Xavier Hamilton2600 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on
Sports

Kevin Durant Claps Back at Richard Jefferson: 'Everybody From the Streets Now'

Durant didn't take kindly to player-turned-commentator Richard Jefferson stirring up old Cavs-Warriors tensions.

Xavier Hamilton2658 days ago
Klay Thompson
Sports

Klay Thompson Calls Cavs 'Bums' and 'Idiots' Over Halloween Cookie Troll

Klay Thompson is reminded of Cleveland's trollish Halloween party over two years ago, and responds to it for the third time in as many years.

countcenci2782 days ago
Justin Bieber
Music

Justin Bieber Reportedly Sued by Guy He Fought in Cleveland Two Years Ago

Justin Bieber's getting sued for his involvement in a scuffle outside a Cleveland hotel after Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Marco Margaritoff2962 days ago
Steph Curry
Sports

Steph Curry Still Thinks About His Behind-the-Back Turnover Pass in Finals Last Year

Will we even see Steph try a behind-the-back pass during this year's Finals?

Jose Martinez3336 days ago
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Sports

We're Not Worthy of These Epic Game 7s

Sports fans witnessed yet another epic Game 7 as the World Series matched the drama of the NBA Finals from four June. We're not worthy of these classics.

Adam Caparell3544 days ago
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Sports

Usher, Cavs Minority Owner, on Cleveland Going Down 3-1 in the Finals: "I Thought I Was F***ing It Up"

Usher is a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here, the singer talks about his team's NBA Finals win, the Cavs going down 3-1 in the series, and more.

Complex3592 days ago
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Sports

Someone Really Got a California Plate to Remind Everyone the Warriors Blew a 3-1 Lead in the Finals

Here's a California plate just so Warriors fans know that their team blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

Jose Martinez3595 days ago
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Sports

Steph Curry Revisits Warriors' NBA Finals Game 7 Loss: "I Wasn't 100 Percent, But Who Cares?"

Steph Curry also discusses how the team's chemistry will change with Kevin Durant.

Dana Scott3604 days ago
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Iman Shumpert Complex News Interview
Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert Roasts Teammates and Discusses Championship Celebration

Fresh off a championship with the Cavaliers, Iman Shumpert recently sat down with Complex to discuss his teammates' style and their title celebration.

Pierce Simpson3627 days ago
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Sports

Anderson Varejão Won’t Accept Championship Ring From Cavaliers

Anderson Varejão spent part of last season with the Cavaliers but reportedly says he won't accept a championship ring from Cleveland.

Gavin Evans3652 days ago
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Sports

Kevin Love Discusses Shutting Down Steph Curry in Game 7 on ‘The Late Show’

Kevin Love opens up about shutting down Steph Curry and hugging LeBron James during his appearance on ‘The Late Show.’

Chris Yuscavage3672 days ago
complex image not available
Sports

LeBron James Shuts Down Rumors About Him Leaving the Cavaliers

LeBron James shuts down the rumors that have been going around about him possibly leaving the Cavaliers this summer. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith hypothesized

Gavin Evans3678 days ago

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