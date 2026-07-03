NBA Finals 2019

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Klay Thompson tears his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals
Sports

Klay Thompson on NBA Finals Loss: 'In My Mind, Yes, We Would’ve Won If I Didn't Get Hurt'

“But that’s just the nature of sports, you know? What-ifs? It doesn’t matter."

Gavin Evans2489 days ago
masai ujiri raptors trophy
Sports

Masai Ujiri Says 'I Respect Authority' in Response to Incident With Sheriff's Deputy

The Raptors president also addressed how DeMar Derozan being traded to the Spurs affected the team morale.

Kyle Shokeye2579 days ago
drake dennis graham
Music

Drake's Dad Says He Won $300K on Raptors Winning NBA Title

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, says he had $100,000 riding on the Raptors and walked away with three times that amount when they beat the Warriors.

Hannah Lifshutz2580 days ago
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates after the Toronto Raptors win the game
Sports

Here's What Went Down During the Raptors' Championship Parade

Kawhi also got the "last laugh."

Xavier Hamilton2587 days ago
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Drake carries the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy
Music

Drake Didn't Travel to Oakland Due to Security Issues

He was urged not to take chances during the NBA Finals.

Xavier Hamilton2589 days ago
Kawhi Leonard after the Raptors won it all.
Sports

Woj Thinks Raptors Have 'Work to Do' to Get Kawhi Leonard to Return Next Season

Despite the whole just winning an NBA title thing, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks the Raptors "still have work to do" to get Kawhi Leonard to return.

Gavin Evans2590 days ago
Kawhi Leonard Serge Ibaka Larry O'Brien Trophy 2019
Sports

Should the Raptors’ Title Have an Asterisk Attached To It?

If you’re painting a picture of the 2019 NBA Finals you can’t accurately do it without mentioning how banged up the Warriors were.

Adam Caparell2590 days ago
Draymond Green postgame interview
Sports

Draymond Green Says Warriors Dynasty 'Isn't Done Yet'

The Warriors forward warns against overreacting.

Gavin Evans2590 days ago
Raptors exec. Masai Ujiri talks to ESPN's Doris Burke after the team wins the 2019 championship.
Sports

Police Investigating Raptors Exec for Allegedly Pushing Deputy After Game 6 Win

Raptors executive Masai Ujiri has been accused of pushing a police officer to get onto the court after Toronto's Game 6 win.

Gavin Evans2590 days ago
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Klay Thompson tears his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Sports

Warriors Confirm Klay Thompson Tore His ACL

Warriors star Klay Thompson tore his ACL in the third quarter of Thursday night's Game 6 loss.

Gavin Evans2590 days ago
Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant
Sports

Klay Thompson Shares Tribute to Durant: 'He’s the Reason There Are Banners Hanging in the Rafters of Oracle'

Klay Thompson shows his injured teammate some love prior to Game 6.

Gavin Evans2591 days ago
ESPN analust Jay Williams
Sports

Fired up Jay Williams Says Warriors 'Misdiagnosed' Kevin Durant Before Game 5

Thursday morning on ESPN, a passionate Jay Williams said that the Warriors "misdiagnosed" Kevin Durant's calf injury.

Gavin Evans2591 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors
Sports

Kevin Durant Had Surgery to Repair Ruptured Achilles

Depending on his recovery time, KD could miss an entire season.

Xavier Hamilton2592 days ago

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