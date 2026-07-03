NBA Finals 2018

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James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets talks at the press conference
Sports

Houston Compiled a Report Showing How Bad Officiating Cost Them 2018 NBA Finals Appearance

Houston launched an investigation into 2018 Western Conference Finals concluding that the refs cost them a shot at the NBA title.

Xavier Hamilton2635 days ago
Klay Thompson
Sports

Klay Thompson Calls Cavs 'Bums' and 'Idiots' Over Halloween Cookie Troll

Klay Thompson is reminded of Cleveland's trollish Halloween party over two years ago, and responds to it for the third time in as many years.

countcenci2782 days ago
Kevin Durant, Warriors Owner Joe Lacob
Sports

Watch Kevin Durant Giggle When Warriors Owner Asks Him to Re-Sign at Ring Ceremony

As Kevin Durant was collecting his ring before the Warriors' first game, Golden State's owner pantomimed him signing a new contract. KD just giggled.

countcenci2829 days ago
Nick Young #6 and Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.
Sports

Steve Kerr On Nick Young Celebrating Championship Win: He 'Got Lit for Him and Me'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Nick Young got "lit for him and me," after Golden State won their third title in four years this past week.

Gavin Evans2958 days ago
speedy
Sports

All Access at the NBA Finals

Game 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals went down in Cleveland, so we were on hand to take in the sights and sounds, talk to the guys, and watch the Warriors win their third championship in four years.

Complex2960 days ago
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Steve Kerr
Sports

Steve Kerr Says He Was Surprised Cleveland Even Made It to NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors head coach: "We had more talent than they did, and talent wins in this league."

Joshua Espinoza2960 days ago
Golden State Warriors Quicken Loans Arena Game 4 NBA Finals 2018
Sports

We Knew a Warriors Sweep Was Coming Two Summers Ago

Two summers ago, when Kevin Durant signed with Golden State, we inevitably expected the Warriors to dominate the NBA Finals. KD and the Dubs did just that over LeBron James and the Cavaliers this June.

countcenci2960 days ago
Donald Trump
Sports

Donald Trump Disinvites 2018 NBA Champions Before Either Team Wins

Donald Trump is taking precautions this time around. He disinvited the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2018 Finals determine the championship team.

Victoria L. Johnson2961 days ago
Warriors
Sports

What to Watch for in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Game 4 takes place Friday night. Here's what to watch for in this must-win matchup for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Complex2961 days ago
kevin Durant High Five Game 3 NBA Finals 2018
Sports

Kevin Durant’s Career Night Means We’re Potentially One Game Away From LeBron’s Last Run With the Cavs

The talk is now turning to whether or not the Cavs can keep James from taking his talents elsewhere next month.   

Adam Caparell2962 days ago
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Tristan Thompson wipes down his face
Sports

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Walked Out of Interview After Question About Feeling 'Helpless'

Tristan Thompson explains why he got mad and left a postgame interview after being asked if he felt "helpless" trying to guard Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the perimeter.

Gavin Evans2964 days ago
andre iguodala
Sports

Andre Iguodala Might Play in the 2018 NBA Finals After All

The Warriors have been without Andre Iguodala for quite some time as he has dealt with a bone bruise in his left knee. However, over the last few days, Iguodala has been making progress, signaling that his return could be on the horizon.

Jose Martinez2965 days ago
Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sports

Tristan Thompson Leaves Interview After Question About Steph Curry

Tristan Thompson didn't care for a reporter asking him if there was a sense of helplessness in covering Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the perimeter.

Gavin Evans2965 days ago

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