Rowing Blazers is launching a new capsule collection with the NBA that boasts both apparel and accessories featuring classic team logos for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and more.

Included styles in the collection are blazers, rugby shirts, sweats, trousers, and accessories ranging from banker bags to scarves, as well as an official Spalding NBA ball.

As Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson explained when announcing the new collection, he was inspired by the American collegiate style spanning from the ’60s through the ’90s. Carlson specifically pointed to the impact of the 1965 book Take Ivy, the photography of which is referenced in the collection’s cookbook.

“The book was created by a group of Japanese guys who came over to the US in the early ‘60s,” Carlson said. “They photographed American college kids in their natural habitat and inadvertently created a style bible. For the Rowing Blazers x NBA collection, I looked at Take Ivy, and I also looked at how some of my all-time favorite NBA players were dressing when they were in college. I thought about the kinds of things I like to wear, and just wanted to make timeless, elevated pieces, inspired by old-school Americana but luxe and really well-made.”

Retail prices for the pieces featured in the collection, which could grow to include additional teams if the demand warrants it, range from $40 to $895. The collection launches Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. ET via the Rowing Blazers site, as well as at the Rowing Blazers flagship in New York and Fred Segal in Los Angeles.

Get a look at the collection below via some collegiate-inspired lookbook shots.