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Bill Belichick girlfriend
Sports

TCU Player Trolls Bill Belichick Over Girlfriend Jordon Hudson in Viral Clip After Epic Loss

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is getting a lot of attention since TCU defeated UNC.

Jessica Mcbride326 days ago
Bill Belichick in a light blue suit and tie stands next to Jordon Hudson in a blue jacket, both looking upwards in an indoor setting.
Sports

Bill Belichick Criticized for Sideline Chat with 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Before Blowout Loss

Belichick appeared to quickly brush his young girlfriend off.

Brad Appleton326 days ago
Bill Belichick in a blue shirt stands next to girlfriend Jordon Hudson with long dark hair and red lipstick, wearing a Boston sweatshirt, at an indoor event.
Sports

Bill Belichick Says Relationship With Jordon Hudson ‘Doesn’t Have Anything to Do With UNC Football'

The 73-year-old UNC coach told SportsCenter the media buzz over his 24-year-old girlfriend won't affect the team.

Alex Ocho437 days ago
Air Jordan 23 College PEs
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Schools Get Exclusive Air Jordan 23s

Mascots and logos featured on unreleased pairs.

Brandon Richard898 days ago
Jordan Luka 2 UNC Origin Story
Sneakers

UNC Debuts 'Origin Story' Jordan Luka 2 Against Syracuse

Featuring details inspired by North Carolina's turpentine industry.

Brandon Richard924 days ago
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Air Jordan 2 Low Women's 'UNC to Chicago' DX4401 164 Pair
Sneakers

'UNC to Chicago' Air Jordan 2 Low Drops in March

The 'UNC to Chicago' Air Jordan 2 Low women's colorway is expected to release in March 2023 and will be available on SNKRS. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1248 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'UNC' DV1310 401 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'UNC' Air Jordan 5

A new 'UNC' colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is expected to touch down in March 2023. Click here for an early look at the shoe along with the release info.

Victor Deng1320 days ago
Air Jordan VI 6 UNC Release Date CT8529 410 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Confirms 'UNC' Air Jordan 6 Won't Release on SNKRS

Nike confirms the Air Jordan 6 'UNC' won't release on the SNKRS app after all of its stock was sold early during a surprise SNKRS drop. Find more here.

Riley Jones1605 days ago
Air Jordan VI 6 UNC Release Date CT8529 410 Pair
Sneakers

SNKRS Won't Release the 'UNC' Air Jordan 6

A 'UNC' Air Jordan 6 Retro paying homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater is expected to release in March 2022. Click for a look at what to expect.

Brandon Richard1605 days ago
Air Jordan 1 University Blue Release Date 555088 134 Pair
Sneakers

'University Blue' Air Jordan 1 Highs Are Releasing in March

The Air Jordan 1 is set to release in another UNC-inspired colorway in March 2021. Click here for additional details about the shoe including launch info.

Brandon Richard1981 days ago
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unc
Life

21 People Arrested in Major Drug Ring Bust Involving UNC Frats

21 people are facing federal charges after a three-year-long investigation uncovered a large scale drug ring involving several North Carolina universities.

Jordan Rose2045 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Fearless' UNC to Chicago CK5666 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Fearless'

New patent leather Air Jordan 1 dubbed 'UNC to Chicago' inspired by Michael Jordan's days as a North Carolina Tar Heel and Chicago Bull.

Brandon Richard2468 days ago
barack obama duke unc
Style

You Can Get a Jacket Just Like That '44' Bomber Obama Wore to the Duke-UNC Game

In classic hot dad fashion, the 44th president donned a custom embroidered Rag & Bone jacket during the college basketball face-off Wednesdasy night.

Hannah Lifshutz2710 days ago
UNC Tar Heels 2018
Sneakers

UNC Announces $60 Million Extension With Nike

The University of North Carolina has announced a 10-year apparel deal with Nike. The extension will reportedly be worth an estimated $6.27 million per year.

Mike DeStefano2773 days ago
WMNS Air Jordan 1 'UNC' Obsidian/Blue Chill White' CD0461 401 6
Sneakers

Another Look at UNC-Themed Jordan 1s for All-Star 2019

Inspired by the host city and state for NBA All-Star Weekend 2019, the Air Jordan 1 gets remixed in patent leather bearing the colors of North Carolina.

Brandon Richard2788 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 'UNC' (Tongue)
Sneakers

UNC Suspends 13 Players for Selling Team-Issued Air Jordans

The University of North Carolina football program has suspended 13 players for selling team-issued pairs of a limited Air Jordan 3. Suspensions will range from one to four games per player.

Mike DeStefano2909 days ago

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