Aku, a Black NFT astronaut created by ex-MLB player Micah Johnson, is headed to Miami.

The character will be the focus of a three-day immersive experience presented in partnership with FTX US, a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange. The event, titled Aku World, will mark the character’s introduction to the physical realm and offer art, music, fashion, and technology in one place. Attendees will be presented with art installations, curated exhibitions, as well as the chance to cop limited edition gear in the “Merch Room.” The retail space will feature exclusive collaborative pieces by some of the biggest names in art and entertainment, including Pusha-T and Aleali May.

Attendees will also have the chance to receive their own crypto wallets and collect NFTs throughout the 30,000 square foot space via hidden QR codes. They can then use their collection to buy Aku digital works as well as art by Raf Grassetti.

“Aku World is a world built around dreams,” Johnson said in a press release. “It was imperative to incorporate talented artists and designers who have achieved their dreams into the world and it’s our mission to inspire everyone who walks through the door.”

Aku World: Miami will be open to the public between noon-7 p.m. Dec. 2-4 in the Wynwood Arts District, 95 NW 29th St, Miami, Florida, 3312. You can learn more about the event, including how to purchase tickets, at Aku World’s official website.