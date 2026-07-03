Aleali May

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The designer, model and style consultant has teamed up with UGG for the second time round, and it’s yet another iconic meeting of minds. We caught up with the Cali native to talk all about it.
Sanj Patel

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A beige and cream corduroy shoe with a textured design, featuring a lace-up front and a beige sole.
Sneakers

Clarks Patchwork Wallabe x Aleali May: How to Buy

The two-colorway corduroy pack is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff53 days ago
Photo of Aleali May new Mayde project
Style

Aleali May Releases First Mayde Worldwide Collection

Aleali May has released her first Mayde Worldwide collection, which includes a bra, tank, bike shorts, hoodies, and sweatpants in cobalt blue.

tara mahadevan1344 days ago
Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Ridge Street Leather Jacket
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme, Denim Tears, Awake NY, and More

From the Jeff Hamilton x Supreme leather jacket to Denim Tears x Stüssy x Our Legacy, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1410 days ago
NFT Astronaut Aku Comes to Life in Miami Art Week Exhibition
Style

Micah Johnson's NFT Astronaut Aku Comes to Life in Miami Art Week Exhibition

The three-day experience, presented in partnership with FTX US, will include art installations as well as merch created by Pusha-T, Aleali May, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1689 days ago
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 'Outside Clothes'
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x New Balance, Supreme, AWGE x Needles, and More

From Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 'Outside Clothes' to Supreme Fall/Winter 2021, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1795 days ago
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Aleali May x Air Jordan 14 'Fortune' DJ1034-200 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Fortune' Aleali May x Air Jordan 14 Low to 'Back to School' Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1796 days ago
Aleali May x Air Jordan 14 'Fortune' DJ1034-200 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at Aleali May's Air Jordan 14 Collab

Designer Aleali May will release her own Air Jordan 14 Low collaboration in August 2021. Click for the release info and a detailed look at her latest project.

Brandon Richard1808 days ago
Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 Insole
Sneakers

Aleali May Honors Her Father With This Air Jordan 4 Collab

Aleali May honors her father and other veterans with her friends and family Air Jordan 4 collab. Click here for a detailed look and additional info.

Victor Deng1838 days ago
Suresh Gordon 5
Style

Meet Suresh Gordon, the Emerging Videographer Capturing Aleali May, Greg Yuna, Kanye West, and More

Meet Suresh Gordon, the emerging videographer capturing Aleali May's Jordan campaigns, Kanye West's Sunday Service, Paris Fashion Week, and more.

Mike DeStefano1899 days ago
aleali may celebrit -streetwear
Style

Celebrity Co-sign: How to Get Influencers to Wear Your Line

From building relationships to seeding your clothing, the founders of MENACE Los Angeles share tips on getting your brand into the hands of celebrities.

mariamora1909 days ago
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Aleali May x Jordan Brand 'Califia' Collection
Sneakers

Aleali May's 'Califia' Air Jordan 1 Collab Delayed

Aleali May's 'Califia' Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT marks her fourth collaboration with Jordan Brand. Click for a detailed look and official release information.

Brandon Richard1913 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 SP DH3434 110 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Raised by Women' A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 to 'Hawaii' Nike SB Dunk High Pro, here is a complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1915 days ago
Monogram campaign
Style

Here's a Look at Jay-Z's Monogram Cannabis Campaign Inspired by Slim Aarons

The campaign was styled by Highsnobiety's Corey Stokes and photographed by Hype Williams, who put his own spin on some of Aaron's most famous photographs.

Joshua Espinoza1921 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 71 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Aleali May Talks Her Air Jordan Journey

In episode 71 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys speak to Aleali May about her journey in designing her own Air Jordan collaboration.

Complex1933 days ago

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