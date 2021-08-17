Depending on who you ask, turning 30 is either a wholly insignificant non-milestone due to the fact that nothing really matters, or it’s a palpably dire day signaling an impending social slowdown. For artists, neither apply.

Young Thug, who turned 30 years young on Monday, celebrated his big day in Atlanta. As attendees and observers-from-afar will note, the get-together was announced to the public last week with a largely all-pink “save the date” message on Instagram.

Among the highlights of the resulting gift accumulation was a pink Bentley from YSL Records’ own Gunna, the unveiling of which had Thug excited enough to launch his drink into the air.

Lil Baby and 21 Savage, meanwhile, were on the scene to gift the Punk artist with some new jewelry, including a Bottega Veneta piece from the latter. Earlier this week, 21 Savage and Young Thug landed in headlines together thanks to a playful “birthday girl” moment on Instagram.