Young Thug and Travis Barker are together again at last in the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) series.

The unveiling of the special performance comes at pivotal moments for both artists, who inspired collabs-focused speculation way back in 2017 after showing up in the studio together and seemingly teasing something imminent. And in October of last year, Thug contributed choruses and a verse to UnoTheActivist’s Barker-produced track “Big Dripper.”

Now, with Thug’s Punk album again being teased and with Barker leading a new wave of pop-punk at a relentless release pace, the two have linked up again in the name of NPR.