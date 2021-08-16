Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. While several rappers took to social media to show Thugger love on Monday, 21 Savage decided to take a different approach.

21, who’s been a good friend of Thug, hopped on his Instagram Story to document the birthday festivities by sharing a video of himself celebrating with the birthday boy.

While filming Thug, who’s seen across the table counting stacks of money, 21 pokes friend at his friend: “Look at the birthday girl,” he says in the clip. In response, Thugger reached across the table and tried to grab 21’s phone.

Check out the moment below.

While 21 took the trolling route, the rest of Thugger’s peers celebrated his 30th with wholesome Instagram posts. “More life for Jeffrey,” wrote Drake on his IG story, sharing a picture of the YSL rapper. “@thuggerthugger1 Curry Year,” he added, in reference to Steph Curry’s No. 30.

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty celebrated the birthday boy by sharing a heartfelt post about how Thug has influenced his career.

“I been hangin round slime since my introduction to this life,” Yachty captioned a picture of him and Thugger. “He and his family have always embraced me and showed me love. He hopped on my first mixtape when I was 18.. I have nothing but positive things to say about all YSL. A stand up family. Love u slime 4L happy birthday”

Several other A-list hip-hop artists wished Thug a happy birthday, including Birdman, Gunna, and Lil Keed.

You can check out their tributes to Thugger below.