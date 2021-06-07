Gunna celebrated a fan’s 21st birthday this weekend in resounding fashion, performing a medley of tracks during her private party at the Swan restaurant in Miami’s Design District.

In the video above, the 27-year-old rapper is seen running through several of his collaborations with Young Thug, including Slime Season 2’s “Slatty,” Wunna’s “Dollaz On My Head,” and So Much Fun’s “Heat.”

As if that didn’t already make the night unforgettable, Gunna thanked the birthday girl and her family for inviting him to perform by gifting her a Cartier watch. Naturally, the Atlanta native couldn’t have been more casual as he handed the present over to the girl, who was so overcome with joy upon opening the box that she started shedding tears.

The live performance arrives amid a busy year for Gunna.

In April, he scored his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with YSL’s compilation project Slime Language 2. Later that month, Gunna and Thugger visited Georgia’s infamously crowded Fulton County Jail and posted bail for 30 people who were there on minor charges.

Last month, Gunna continued his momentum on the rap scene by linking up with Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver on Internet Money’s latest hit single “His & Hers,” before lending his talents to Lil Gotit on the rising rapper’s new song “Work Out.”