Lil Gotit continues to roll out the red carpet for his upcoming album with the release of his new single “Work Out.”

Lil Gotit released the track on Sunday with the help of Gunna. Together, the two slime associates slither their way through the record to create an entertaining track for listeners.

“They steady trying to work out, gym/Neck, water, swim/New York stepping in Timbs/Draco take off limbs,” Gotit raps. “In heaven, they whipping up yams/Big truck driving, RAM/AR slide, scram.”

“Work Out” is produced by DMC Global and Evrgrn and is the latest single from Gotit’s upcoming album, Top Chef Gotit. Along with his feature on “Work Out,” Gunna is also Top Chef Gotit’s executive producer. Top Chef Gotit is the follow-up to Lil Gotit’s 2020 outing, Hood Baby 2. This project raked in 50 million streams and Gotit is looking to build on this success to make 2021 his breakthrough year.

As expected, Top Chef will boast an appearance from Gotit’s brother, Lil Keed, as well as be home to other Atlanta staples like Future and Slimelife Shawty, and more. There is also a feature from bubbling sensation Polo G in addition to production from London on da Track and others.

Listen to Lil Gotit’s “Work Out” featuring Gunna above.