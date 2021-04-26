If you’re even remotely familiar with the state of Georgia, then you’ve probably heard a thing or two about the infamous Fulton County Jail. Earlier this year, for example, a report from regional news outlet WSB-TV found that the facility was over capacity by an estimated 400 inmates, resulting in conditions described by one Atlanta councilman as “some of the worst” he’s ever seen.

Over the weekend, however, Young Thug and Gunna stepped up for Fulton County Jail inmates in an inspiring way. As reported by WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden, the two frequent collaborators and Atlanta hometown heroes ensured the release of 30 people who were stuck in jail on minor charges (and couldn’t afford to be released on their own) by helping post their bail.

“We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and the DAs and the prosecutors and the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out,” Thugger said.

The Young Stoner Life Records founder also expressed disgust with examples of incarcerated individuals whose bail amounts were set at incongruously high amounts for minor offenses.

Those who were released thanks to Thugger and Gunna’s help were served a home-cooked meal and were able to reunite with their families. Footage from their release, as excerpted above, will be seen in an upcoming music video. The two artists are also planning to do this again in the future, with their larger goal of inspiring others with the means to do so to also step up in similar ways.

Earlier this month, Unfoonk—who appears on Slime Language 2—spoke with B High ATL about how his younger brother Young Thug helped him get out of a life sentence.

The compilation album Slime Language 2, released April 16 via YSL/300 and deluxe-ified one week later, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 113,000 equivalent album units. The project’s top spot debut marks the third No. 1 for the YSL team in two years.