Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records’ newly released compilation album Slime Language 2 has secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Slime Language 2 moved 113,000 equivalent album units in its first week out, Billboard reports, citing MRC Data.

The project boasted a stacked list of features from artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Skepta, Future, Coi Leray, Big Sean, Rowdy Rebel, Yung Bleu, and others. A week after dropping Slime Language 2, the folks over at YSL shared the deluxe version of the album. The expanded edition featured eight additional tracks and new appearances from DaBaby, Jim Jones, Don Toliver, Nav, and others. The original version of Slime Language 2 contained 23 tracks.

Billboard notes that Slime Language 2 is the third album from Young Stoner Life Records to make it to the top spot on the Billboard 200 as both Gunna’s 2020 album Wunna and Young Thug’s 2019 album So Much Fun debuted at No. 1.

The first Slime Language installment dropped back on August 17, 2018 and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) took the No. 2 spot with 57,000 equivalent album units while Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album took the No. 3 spot for the week with 56,000 equivalent album units.

Justin Bieber’s Justice album, which was in the No. 3 spot last week, slid down to No. 4 with 54,000 units. Eric Church’s Heart rounded out the top 5 with 49,000 equivalent album units.