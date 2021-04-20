Drake, fresh off an appearance on Young Thug and YSL’s Slime Language 2 project, is teasing a round of Certified Lover Boy merch involving the Hollywood-based Chrome Hearts label.

First up, we have OVO crew member Chubbs showing off a fleet of merch celebrating the impending album. One post, notably, was tagged with both NOCTA (Drake’s Nike sublabel) and Chrome Hearts.

And over on Drake’s Instagram, he recently shared a photo of OVO’s co-founder Oliver El-Khatib seemingly rocking something notable:

Image via Instagram

Drake also shared this glimpse over the weekend:

All of this arrives a little over a month after fans spotted an apparent Certified Lover Boy x Chrome Hearts hoodie in the video for “What’s Next.” The hoodie in question pops up around the 1:06 mark:

Of course, this isn’t the first sign of special Certified Lover Boy merch fans have seen in recent months. The album itself, which this writer is still hopelessly convinced will include a “Summer Games” sequel of some sort, was at one point expected to arrive in January of this year. Not long after a release date pushback was confirmed, Drake—putting forth a strategy he’s used before—dropped the three-track Scary Hours 2 EP featuring the aforementioned “What’s Next.”

With that EP, Drake became the first artist in history to simultaneously debut in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. We can likely expect additional charts-related feats of this variety whenever Drizzy gives fans Certified Lover Boy.