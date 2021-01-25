Drake is getting ready to drop his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. It’s already been delayed a couple of times, but whenever it finally arrives, it will help set the tone for the next decade of his career. By most metrics, he ruled the 2010s on a commercial level, putting up record-breaking sales and streaming numbers. He also won over many critics who praised his versatility. In the 2020s, though, there’s a clean slate and new questions. In a new decade, how long will he be able to keep up this dominant run?

There has been some chatter lately from media personalities like Charlamagne, who argued that the “Drake era” is over. There have also been whispers about whether he’s “falling off” after somewhat lackluster critical receptions to projects like Scorpion and More Life. So, what direction is Drake’s career really heading before the release of Certified Lover Boy? What (if anything) does he have to prove on this album? What would define a successful album, and what would be a flop? What will happen when the album finally comes? As we wait for CLB to arrive, members of the Complex Music team answered these questions and made some predictions.