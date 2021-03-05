Drake is giving fans something to presumably keep on loop ahead of the impending arrival of his Scorpion follow-up Certified Lover Boy.

He’s just dropped off a three-track EP titled Scary Hours 2 featuring appearances from Lil Baby and Rick Ross. There’s “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross, which samples Quadron’s 2010 track “Pressure.”

Drake also shared the Theo Skudra-directed music video for “What’s Next.” Watch it up top.

The OVO Sound co-founder first alerted the world to his plans via a late-night Instagram post earlier this week. Quickly, given the included artwork, fans were reminded of Drake’s two-song pack Scary Hours from back in 2018. That brief EP, of course, was followed several months later by the 25-track Scorpion.

Certified Lover Boy’s release, meanwhile, was hit with a delay back in January—the same month fans were originally expecting a drop—due to Drake needing time to recover from surgery.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he told fans at the time in an IG update. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

In February, Drake—after months of teasing exactly such a collab—linked up with Drakeo the Rule for the track “Talk to Me” off the former’s The Truth Hurts album.

The CLB era has also encompassed a State Farm commercial produced as part of the reliably ad-stacked Super Bowl experience. While the ad was well-received, that didn’t stop some fans from taking the opportunity to point out the fact that CLB was still not in their hands.

Stream Drake’s latest below via Spotify and/or grab it on Apple Music, Tidal, or any other major streaming service.