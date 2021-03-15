As he predicted, Drake is currently sitting at numero uno on the Hot One Hundo. Also, numero dos. And tres.

That’s right. Drake’s latest Scary Hours installment, Scary Hours 2, has made chart history by solidifying Drizzy as the first artist in history to ever debut three tracks simultaneously in the top 3. “What’s Next” has earned its throne at No. 1 as previously expected, “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby is sitting at No. 2 and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross has floated to a solid No. 3, making Drake’s three-song effort a real history maker.

Of course, Drake is no stranger to monopolizing the charts. Back in July of 2020, the Hot 100 tyrant found himself with the record for most top 10 hits in Billboard history, earning his 39th and 40th entires into the top 10 with a string of DJ Khaled collabs via “Popstar” and “Greece.” He beat out Madonna, who he was once tied with at 38 enties.

And even before that, back in March 2020, Drake earned the distinction of having the most Hot 100 entries of all time, a number that has since grown to 231 entires, with his three latest successes.

”What’s Next” topples Olivia Rodrigo’s also-record-breaking “Driver’s License,” the singer-songwriter’s debut single which just spent it’s first eight weeks on top of the Hot 100. Clearly, 2021 is a big year for chart success, but as Drake insists, this one didn’t come with a bundle.

Three songs debuting atop the chart is a pretty big deal. But monopolizing the top three has been done before. In 2019, Ariana Grande held the top three spots with “7 Rings,” “Thank U, Next” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” She was the first artist to achieve the feat since the Beatles in 1964.

But Drake had to bring some friends along. “Wants and Needs” has become Lil Baby’s highest-charting song yet and his sixth top 10 on the Hot 100. “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” is Ross’ highest-charting single, too, and his third top 10. All three tracks are the most streamed tracks this week, according to Billboard, right above Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” and Cardi B’s “Up.”

Scary Hours 2 has let Drake enter a royal class of musicians, as one of four artists in Hot 100 history to spend over 50 weeks at No. 1. He joins Rihanna, the Beatles and the chart queen herself, Mariah Carey.

If Scary Hours 2 is any indication of how Drake’s 2021 will go, his upcoming record Certified Lover Boy is going to do some major chart damage when it lands.