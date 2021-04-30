Thanks to his infectious energy and cosigns from Kanye West and T.I., Travis Scott had a name for himself when he released his debut mixtape Owl Pharaoh back in 2013. While some were quicker to jump on the bandwagon than others, Scott seemed to consistently win more people over from project to project as he fine-tuned his sound.

Eight years later, his stock has skyrocketed. Astroworld was one of the biggest albums of 2018, La Flame notched his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the Drake-assisted banger “Sicko Mode,” and his energetic live shows are considered some of the best in hip-hop today. But he hasn’t just risen in the music world; the 28-year-old is also seen as one of the most influential figures in fashion today, with his various sneaker collaborations selling out within seconds of being released, and his merch flipping for a pretty penny on the secondary market.

Scott’s personal style has been a big part of his image throughout his career. He’s done official collaborations with Helmut Lang, Evisu, and even McDonald’s. More recently, he was the face of Dior’s Air Jordan campaign. Unofficially, the Houston native can also be credited with helping reinvigorate interest in everything from vintage T-shirts to Nike SB Dunks.

While the style of many artists changes with the times to stay trendy, Scott remains authentic. Valuable Supreme pieces and Air Jordan retros from the early 2000s have dominated his wardrobe since he arrived on the scene six years ago, and he effortlessly mixes these streetwear staples with popular luxury designers like Rick Owens and Raf Simons. He also frequently rocks his own merch, which is probably why the hoodies and T-shirts have become so coveted to his devoted fanbase.

Many people are quick to reference names like ASAP Rocky and the aforementioned West when discussing the most stylish rappers around, but Scott’s massive influence proves his name is more than worthy of being placed alongside them as well. Need proof that the MoCity representative has rocked his fair share of fire fits? Here are 20 of his best looks to celebrate La Flame’s birthday.