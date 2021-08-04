We know it’s still summertime and the temperatures are scorching, but it’s never too early to start prepping your fall wardrobe. If you are someone already eyeing a new jacket or pair of weather-ready pants, you are in luck. This week provides plenty of great options to consider.

Palace is dropping off the first items from its Fall 2021 collection, which is home to ideal fall pieces like fleece zips and Gore-Tex pants. John Elliott is also releasing a collection full of autumnal gear like nylon jackets and mohair cardigans. Elsewhere, there are new pieces from Brownstone, a great curated selection from Mr Porter, what Brigade claims to be the “world’s best T-shirt,” and more.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week’s best style releases below.