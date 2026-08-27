Style

Givenchy's Winter 2026 Women's Campaign Stars Kaia Gerber, Eva Herzigová, Nyaduola Gabriel, and More

Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton celebrates the "reality" and "brilliance" of "all kinds of women" in the new campaign.

A person stands in front of large agave plants, wearing a dress adorned with large, colorful gemstones and gold accents.
Image via Juergen Teller/Givenchy

The “reality” and “brilliance” of “all kinds of women” is at the core of Sarah Burton’s new Givenchy campaign for Winter 2026.

The Juergen Teller-shot campaign enlists Kaia Gerber, Nyaduola Gabriel, Constance Debré, Eva Herzigová, and Liu Wen as models. Worth noting, however, is that their shared role extends beyond their presence in front of the camera, as each also contributed significantly to the larger unveiling of the pieces themselves. Collectively, Gerber and company are referred to as “The Women” in press notes shared by Givenchy this week.

“There's a directness about the women in the campaign which speaks to their personality and strength,” Burton said of the campaign. “I wanted it to be purely about that: everything I design at Givenchy centers on seeing and celebrating the reality and the brilliance of all kinds of women.”

Below, get a closer look at the new campaign, boasting styling by Camilla Nickerson.

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