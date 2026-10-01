Denim Tears Returns to Its André Leon Talley Collection With a Third Drop

Tremaine Emory built the collection around André Leon Talley's personal style, mixing diaspora clothing, Black designers, and traditional fashion, with several garments modeled on pieces Talley actually wore.

The 153-piece season includes fur-trimmed puffers, bejeweled chinos, PrimaLoft down puffers, workwear jackets and leather pieces, alongside the label's Cotton Wreath motif in new embroidery styles.

Denim Tears opens the third wave of its Fall/Winter 2026 collection with the André Leon Talley Estate on October 2, through denimtears.com and its Spring Street store.

Denim Tears has unveiled the third wave of its Fall/Winter 2026 collection with the André Leon Talley Estate. It arrives at its NYC store and online on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m EST. The drop features a wide range of items such as a denim shirt, Pan-African sweaters, and cotton wreath hats. Additionally, there’s more outerwear, knitwear, and accessories to keep DT fans set through the coldest months. Check out some images of the new DT pieces being worn.

DT’s rollout for its 2026 Fall/Winter collection began with a first wave of releases in August, followed by a second wave in September. Each release is available through denimtears.com and in person at the brand's Africa Diaspora Goods store at 176 Spring St in NYC. This collection is the first authorized apparel collaboration from the estate of Talley, the former Vogue editor-at-large, author, and critic who died in January 2022 at 73. Tremaine Emory told GQ the project started after he spoke about Talley on the opening night of the Met's "Superfine" exhibition, and a representative of the estate approached him afterward.