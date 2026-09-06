Style

$10 Million of Counterfeit Nike, Adidas, and Fear of God Streetwear Found in California Warehouse

Deputies and federal agents found over 26,000 counterfeit items.

Counterfeit sneakers and other streetwear in Arcadia, California, warehouse raided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department﻿.
Image via Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department﻿

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's raid on a warehouse in Arcadia, California, turned up nearly 26,000 pieces of knockoff streetwear valued at around $10 million, authorities say.

While executing a search warrant alongside federal special agents on Aug. 25 at a commercial property in Arcadia, deputies recovered approximately 25,898 counterfeit items in total.

The haul included fake Nike shoes, counterfeit Adidas footwear, and knockoff Fear of God Essentials apparel, among them imitation Essentials hoodies and Nike Mind 001s. Photos from authorities showed cardboard boxes packed tightly with the bogus goods.

The investigation traced back to early August, when a bulk shipment was intercepted and inspected at a port of entry. Examiners determined the cargo carried large quantities of counterfeit trademarked merchandise, and the shipping address on the freight pointed investigators to the Arcadia warehouse.

No arrests were made during the search, and the suspect believed to own the business remains at large.

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