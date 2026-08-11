Fear of God Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Counterfeit Manufacturer

Jerry Lorenzo’s streetwear label Fear of God is taking legal action against companies that have produced counterfeits of the brand.

In legal documents reviewed by Complex, Fear of God accused several parties of producing counterfeit clothing that infringes on its registered trademarks. The companies named in the lawsuit have been accused of “manufacturing, importing, exporting, advertising, marketing, promoting, distributing, displaying, [and] offering for sale and/or selling unlicensed, counterfeit and infringing versions of … Fear of God products.”

The alleged products feature use of the company’s “distinctive” trademarks, but do not carry the level of quality purchasers expect, the lawsuit argues. Many of the bootlegged products have been available to purchase on the TikTok Shop and Whatnot, the lawsuit continues, which both allow third-party merchants and wholesalers to advertise and distribute products to consumers worldwide.

“Fear of God products have become targets for unscrupulous individuals and entities, who wish to take a free ride on the goodwill, reputation and fame [of the brand],” the lawsuit reads. Investigators for Fear of God purchased multiple products bearing Fear of God trademarks via a live feed auction hosted by the TikTok account Pavement Culture, but when the goods arrived, they received counterfeit items in a package that bore a return address of one of the defendants listed in the lawsuit.

The same company was later served with a search warrant by the Los Angeles Police Department, who seized the counterfeit pieces. Fear of God’s legal team states that these items have resulted in a loss of potential income, confusion among customers, and damage to valuable trademarks. Fear of God is seeking profits from the counterfeit items and any incurred damages as a result of the copyright infringement, and is seeking a jury trial in the case.