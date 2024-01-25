Best Style Releases: Louis Vuitton, Marni, and More

From Louis Vuitton LV Super Vision sunglasses to Marni's Chinese New Year capsule, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Jan 25, 2024

You may not be able to buy any of the amazing footwear and apparel shown off on the runway during Paris Fashion Week just yet, but that doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of great releases you should be considering in the meantime.

Louis Vuitton has released a bunch of eyewear from Pharrell's debut collection. Moncler Genius partnered with Roc Nation for a robust collection designed by Jay-Z. Marni released a special capsule for Chinese New Year. And don't forget about the new collections from some of our favorite streetwear brands, Crenshaw Skate Club and Supervsn Studios.

Take a closer look at all of these releases, and more, below.

Louis Vuitton LV Super Vision

Via Louis Vuitton

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: lousvuitton.com and Louis Vuitton boutiques
Price: $795

Still considering what piece from Pharrell's debut collection with Louis Vuitton you want to own? These LV Super Vision sunglasses may be the choice for you. Four classic shapes are available: round, square, low square, and aviator. Each is molding out of rubber-effect nylon to mimick the look of iconic cameras, features subtle Damier print, and white branding surrounding each lens. Black, khaki, red, and yellow versions are available. 

Crenshaw Skate Club

Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: Jan. 27
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $28-$500

Tobey McIntosh's Crenshaw Skate Club is back with one of its most expansive collection yet for Winter 2024. New graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and hats are available. The standouts are a range of cut and sew items like varsity jackets, cardigans featuring a print inspired by the Metro Rail Station maps in Los Angeles, and knit sweaters covered in a custom collage made by McIntosh that represents the journey of finding skate spots around LA with his friends. 

Moncler x Roc Nation

Via Moncler

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: moncler.com and select Moncler stores
Price: $345-$6,185

In partnership with Roc Nation, Jay-Z designed a collection for Moncler Genius. Standouts from the expansive range include a puffer bomber jacket embossed with crocodile print, a black reversible jacket with nylon on one side and leather on the other, and box wool shirt with elongated sleeves, and a fleece-lined coach jacket. Bucket hats, T-shirts, and hoodies with special co-branding are also up for grabs.

Supervsn Studios

Via Supervsn

Release Date: Jan. 25
Where to Buy It: supervsn.com, Supervsn Slauson flagship, and other select retailers
Price: $48-$235

Supervsn's latest collection is titled "Ghetto Spirituals." The first installment is a 13-piece range that features the brand's popular Third Eye graphic returning on denim overshirts, T-shirts, and crewnecks. Other items feature the message "Meditation Saves Lives." Digi camo cargo pants, Starburst logo zip hoodies, and trucker caps will also be available. 

Billionaire Boys Club x Golden Bear

Via BBC ICECREAM

Release Date: Jan. 25
Where to Buy It: bbcicecream.com and BBC ICECREAM flagships 
Price: $1,200

Billionaire Boys Club has partnered with Golden Bear to release a premium take on the classic varsity jacket. The all leather jacket is made of natural cowhide. The body is lined with charcoal wool, while the sleeves are lined with satin. The OG BBC logo is embroidered on the left chest area in white. The brand's mantra, "Wealth is of the Heart and Mind, Not the Pocket” is also stitched on each leather cuff in black.

Marni

Via Marni

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: marni.com, Marni boutiques, and other select retailers
Price: $275-$2,200

Marni is the latest brand to release a capsule to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Orange wool sweaters and vests, blue hoodies with fuzzy green strings, brown hobo bags with white lettering, pink crewnecks, and Mary Jane sneakers are all available. Most of the apparel features dragon graphics to nod to the Lunar New Year.

One Block Down x Schott

Via One Block Down

Release Date: Jan. 26
Where to Buy It: oneblockdown.it and One Block Down flagship stored
Price: TBD

Italy's One Block Down has collaborated with iconic leather jacket maker Schott for its latest drop. Red, green, navy blue, and cream colorways are all up for grabs that nod to One Block Down's outposts in Italy and France. Each brand's logo is embossed across the back. The style is meant to be a twist between classic aviator and letterman jackets. 

Unknown x Chief Keef x Ed Hardy

Drew House 2024 NHL All-Star Game Jerseys

Via Drew House

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: adidas.comNHLShop.com, Fanatics, NHL Shop NYC, and other select retailers
Price: $190

Justin Bieber and Ryan Good's Drew House designed the jerseys for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. A special NHL logo, lettering, and bubbly numbering evoke the signature aesthetic of the clothing brand. Red, gold, blue, and white versions are all up for grabs. 

TONS x Jon Stan

Via TONS

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: TONS in Pittsburgh and tons-shop.com
Price: $180-$200

Pittsburgh boutique Tons has partnered with designer Jon Stan on two fitted caps to celebrate its first year in business. Red and black versions feature the letter "T" embroidered around the crown in various fonts. Both brands are also stitched on the back of the fitted. Along with this new design, Tons now carries Pittsburgh Pirates versions of Jon Stan's signature angel design in a handful of colors. 

Ksubi x Juice WRLD 999 2.0

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: ksubi.com and Ksubi stores
Price: $80-$450

Ksubi has partnered with Juice WRLD's 999 Club for the second time ahead of the late rapper's upcoming posthumous release The Party Never Ends. Following an exclusive pre-release in Juice WRLD's home city of Chicago to celebrate Juice WRLD Day 2023, the 17-piece collection will finally be getting a wider launch. Waxed denim, stacked jeans complete with cargo pockets, faded T-shirts and hoodies feature images of Juice WRLD, varsity jackets are some of the highlights that diehard fans can look forward to. 

A Ma Maniére x Outside Lines

Via A Ma Maniere

Release Date: Jan. 26
Where to Buy It: amamaniere.com and A Ma Maniére locations
Price:

A Ma Maniére has partnered with Allen Aderotoye's Outside Lines for a capsule collection as part of The Whitaker Group's COLOR CODE program that champions Black and minority-owned brands. Co-branded T-shirts, a beanie, and wool jacket are all releasing. The use of kelly green is a nod to Aderotoye's Nigerian heritage.

Best Style Releases To KnowStreetwearA-Ma-ManiereJuice WRLDJay ZRoc NationMonclerJustin BieberDrew HouseNHLChief KeefEd HardySchottMarniChinese New YearBillionaire Boys ClubGolden BearCrenshaw-Skate-ClubLouis VuittonPharrell

Latest in Style