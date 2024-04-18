Usher Says 'Yeah!' to Really Big Hat, Internet Says No

Although not confirmed, those looking for the ID on the hypnotizing hat in question have speculated that it could be a piece from MMY (Maison Mihara Yasuhiro). As cap-thusiasts are likely already aware, a beige puffer-style hat from the label is listed as being sold out on several sites. That hat does indeed resemble the one wrong by Usher. Meanwhile, an alternate black colorway of a similar MMY hat is listed as going for around $280 on sites like Farfetch. Other colors were topping $300 at the time of this writing.

The bulk of this week's Usher-spurred hat humor stems from a photo he snapped with Mia Thornton from The Real Housewives of Potomac. From there, the pic swiftly made its way to the annals of @fitaintnothing; the rest, as they say, is history.