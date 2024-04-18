Usher Says 'Yeah!' to Really Big Hat, Internet Says No

Usher is saying "Yeah!" to (very) big hats.
Photos from Usher’s visit to the Posted on the Corner radio show in Atlanta this week showed the recent Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner wearing an oversized, puffer-style snapback baseball cap. Of course, this isn't the first time a public figure's hat selection has made headlines, though people seemed particularly revved up at the idea of playfully joking about this one.
Although not confirmed, those looking for the ID on the hypnotizing hat in question have speculated that it could be a piece from MMY (Maison Mihara Yasuhiro). As cap-thusiasts are likely already aware, a beige puffer-style hat from the label is listed as being sold out on several sites. That hat does indeed resemble the one wrong by Usher. Meanwhile, an alternate black colorway of a similar MMY hat is listed as going for around $280 on sites like Farfetch. Other colors were topping $300 at the time of this writing.
The bulk of this week's Usher-spurred hat humor stems from a photo he snapped with Mia Thornton from The Real Housewives of Potomac. From there, the pic swiftly made its way to the annals of @fitaintnothing; the rest, as they say, is history.
Below, get a taste of what the world is saying.
Proven passion for puffers aside, it’s been a downright prolific year for Usher thus far. In addition to his aforementioned Super Bowl set in February, which saw the eight-time Grammy winner wearing custom Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana, Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea got married that same month. Also in February, it was reported that Usher's extensive catalog of hits would be brought to life in a new drama series in development at Universal Content Productions.
But first, Usher's Past Present Future Tour will kick off in Atlanta this August. See the full rundown of North America dates below.